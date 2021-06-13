The five compulsory driving assistants in the European Union since 2022

The approvals of the new safety assistants that the European Union has established as mandatory for all new cars sold since 2022 begin. Five assistants that will be part of the standard equipment of all cars, measures that will further reduce traffic accidents.

The vast majority of new cars sold in Europe have different driving assistants as standard, some of which are proven to prevent traffic accidents. But, 2022 is one of the most important years of the last in terms of safety on board, in compliance with the European Union vehicle safety law, known as the “general safety regulation”.

Six months after the new provision enters into force, The homologation period of the five ADAS begins which will be included in the standard equipment of the models sold from the start of the new year. In part, they are essential for autonomous driving, even though it is now at a basic level and has been referred to by some manufacturers as “2+”, so it is more assisted.

The Intelligent Speed ​​Assist adjusts the car’s speed to the maximum allowed on each road

Smart Speed ​​Assistant can be manually switched off



Specifically, all new cars will have the automatic emergency braking (AEB), the lane keeping assistant (ELKS), which includes emergency stop assistant, the fatigue and distraction detector, and the smart speed assistant (ISA). The latter is the most controversial of all, the cause of a fierce fight between the brands and the European Union Transport Commission in recent months, and whose final technical specifications have already been established and will be published this June.

And the fact is that the European body wanted this assistant to work permanently, without the possibility of disconnection, so the system adapts the speed at which the road marks, and even reduce it so as not to exceed the legal limit. The pressures of the manufacturers have made the organism yield and include the possibility of disengage the system by increasing pressure on the accelerator pedal. However, it will be a temporary disconnect, so when the vehicle is switched off and started again, it will reconnect.

The specifications document also contains a special clause on the ISA, and that is that brands must inform about the data collected by this wizard, about the operation and whether or not to disconnect, which will be treated anonymously and with which reports will be prepared to determine their effectiveness. Antonio Avenoso, Executive Director of the European Transport Safety Council (ETSC) said that “More than twenty years after this technology was first tested, it is fantastic to see that the Intelligent Speed ​​Assist finally reaches all vehicles new to the EU. It’s a big step forward for road safety, and I hope manufacturers will go beyond the minimum specifications. Speed ​​Assist saves lives, prevents serious injuries and saves fuel and emissions.

