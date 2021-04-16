The five ‘children’ that Xavi Pascual put on the track simultaneously

04/16/2021 at 9:38 PM CEST

Barça beat Swan 43-21. Barça can be champion on Sunday. But The big news this Friday was that Barça played with five players born after 2000 simultaneously on the Palau court.

The protagonists were Àlex Pascual and Mamadou Diacou, both already consolidated in the first team since they are in their daily dynamics, and three other ‘children’ who are David Roca, Juan Palomino and Artur Parera that they had had some foray into Xavi Pascual’s team, but never so many affiliate players had come together on the court in a Liga ASOBAL match.

Àlex, Diocou and Roca are 21 years old while Palomino is 19 and Parera is only 18. But on the court, despite the fact that the result was very favorable for it, it was not noticed that they were team players. The applause of Xavi Pascual and Fernando Barbeito on the bench denoted that the kids were doing things well and at a time when ‘Pasqui’ needs to ‘drink’ from the subsidiary with the heap of injuries he has, read Casper Mortensen, Aitor Ariño, Aleix Gómez and Luka Cindric, all of them very important players in the squad, and to be able to give rest to other players who have been behind them for many minutes.

The five homegrown players who played simultaneously

Àlex Pascual (2/13/2000) is a left winger and scored six goals against Cisne.

Mamadou Diocou (10/2/2000) is a right winger and scored seven goals against Swan.

David Roca (9-1-2000) is a right back and against Cisne he scored three goals

Juan Palomino (11-10-2001) is a left back and scored a goal against Cisne

Artur Parera (8-28-2002) is a left back and scored a goal against Cisne.

All of them worked a lot in defense with Cedric Sorhaindo as ‘boss’ in the center and with another youth squad in the team, Gonzalo Pérez de Vargas, occupying the goal. A great satisfaction for all the Catalans with six players from the house on the court. The future is assured.