The five changes per game extend until December 2022

05/28/2021 at 7:12 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

The Board of Directors of the International Board (IFAB) has approved the extension of the measure of the five substitutions until December 31, 2022. The rule, which came into effect just a year ago, is intended to be a way to protect footballers and limit the impact of Covid-19 on competition calendars.

IFAB itself has taken this decision after carry out a global study of the impact of the pandemic in the world of football during this year after home confinement. The aftermath of Covid-19 will continue to be reviewed and all those measures that look for and by the player will be put in place.

In this way, all teams they can continue to make five changes per game in a total of three windows without taking into account the break. Also a additional change during overtime and both referring to concussions. All those windows and available changes not used during the 90 regulatory minutes will automatically go to overtime.

Five changes during 2021/22 and part of 2022/23

This new measure leaves the five changes throughout the 2021/22 season and the first third of the 2022/23. With the Qatar World Cup in the air, the next big football events, such as the America Cup and the Eurocup, Yes will have that number of substitutions.

In the case of the continental tournament, UEFA itself had already warned that the measure would continue in force no matter what happened in the 2021/22 campaign, in addition to lifting restrictions on the public in stadiums.