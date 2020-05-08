Takumi Minamino relieves Firmino at Liverpool-Atlético.Phil Noble / .

The IFAB (International Football Association Board) has temporarily authorized the making of a maximum of five changes per team in competitions already started or that are going to restart now and that were scheduled to end on December 31.

FIFA confirmed this Friday that the IFAB has approved its proposal to introduce a provisional amendment to the rules of the game, specifically in section 3 referring to “The Players”, which will take effect immediately, although the organizers of the competitions will have the power to decide whether or not to apply it. “However, in order to avoid interruptions as much as possible, each team will have three opportunities to make the five substitutions, which can also be carried out during the break,” said FIFA.

The International Federation also pointed out that “this transitory modification comes into effect with immediate effect, since a good number of matches will be played in a short period and with different weather conditions than expected, which could have a negative impact on the health of the football players”.

In addition to leaving competition organizers free to apply this transitional amendment or not, IFAB and FIFA will later decide whether to extend the application period, for example for competitions ending in 2021.

FIFA also announced that competitions with video assistant referees (VARs) may dispense with their services once the competition has restarted, “provided that the organizer so decides.” “However, in the competitions that decide to continue with the VAR, the Laws of the Game will remain in force in their entirety and, by extension, the VAR protocol.”

If both teams make a substitution at the same time, one opportunity will be subtracted from each of them. In the event that an extension is disputed, both teams will arrive at it with the number of substitutes and opportunities that they have not used. If the competition regulations allowed for one more substitution during extra time, the two teams could execute it before extra time or at half-time.

