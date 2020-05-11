Sunday May 10, 2020

The recent champion coach with Boca Juniors has a long history as a coach. In his previous cycle with the ‘Xeneizes’ he was champion of the Libertadores. He also reached the semifinals of the same contest with Universidad de Chile in the 1996 campaign.

The Boca Juniors coach, Miguel Ángel Russo, referred to the new regulations implemented by FIFA, as soon as he returns to activity in the different leagues of the world, which tries to make five modifications instead of three, in order to protect the integrity of footballers. before the great load of parties that they will have to recover the lost dates in the forced stoppage as a result of COVID-19.

“It seems to me that it denatures the game and also that it loses form. The experience we have in this regard is friendly matches. We know that levels go until changes begin. And there is something else. This would be similar. And in an official tournament, the essence of football would be lost, ”Russo said in conversation with Olé from Argentina.

He also added that “I do not agree on the forms. The game is distorted. And it will be more difficult if the idea is to recover rhythm as soon as possible. At first, that will cost. Pretend that your team returns to the levels that one would like to enter, it would be an unusual demand. This is from lowest to highest. But this way, with so many changes, it would be even more complex ”.

Regarding those who would benefit most from this new regulation, the former D.T of Universidad de Chile stated that “I do not agree on the forms. The game is distorted. And it will be more difficult if the idea is to recover rhythm as soon as possible. At first, that will cost. Pretend that your team returns to the levels that one would like to enter, it would be an unusual demand. This is from lowest to highest. But this way, with so many changes, it would be even more complex ”.