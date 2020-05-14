The circuit for this week in the Foro Italico. Well, rather it should have stopped. The Covid-19 pandemic does not allow us to celebrate great points, epoch-marking titles and surprising results throughout this 2020, but it does give us time to reflect, look back and remember great moments that this sport has given us. As we did with the Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo and Madrid Masters, we present you the five most surprising results in Rome, with champions breaking streaks, unimaginable losses and high-voltage matches.

* We left the title of Félix Mantilla out of the ranking in 2003, having dedicated several articles to him this week. We remember that you can hear him remember that championship in our latest podcast.

1. David Ferrer and the first great victory of his career (2003): When you have been seven straight defeats, snapping a 0-6 against in the first set of your debut in Rome should be the last straw. The last sprig of a season in which your progress seems to have stagnated and you lose ranking at an unusual speed. Not only was the presence of the world’s number one, an Andre Agassi who just defended the title in the Italian capital. It was that context that gripped David ferrer to get his best tennis.

What ended up happening was one of those surprises that leave their mark. The one from Jávea found his characteristic inverted right, took refuge in an iron mentality and fought until he turned a game (0-6, 7-6 (3) and 6-4) which ended up having a marked impact on his career. It was his first victory against a top-5, nothing more and nothing less than number one. To complete the circle, it was not until 2005 that Ferru did not get his second conquest against one of the top five. Where else? In Rome, before Gastón Gaudio. That victory did not serve to stifle the effects of a season without progress, but it will remain engraved as the day that David Ferrer hit the world of tennis.

2. Filippo Volandri, Imperatore (2007): Filippo was born back in 1981 in the Italian city of Livorno. This city has a curious history behind it. Considered the most left-wing city in Italy, a fishing cradle founded by the Medici family, Livorno originates from Italian Communist Party, with thinkers like Antonio Gramsci. Lenin or Che are exalted in the stands of their soccer team. The most working-class fans in Italy have Lazio as their greatest enemy, a team from … Rome.

Mussolini endorsed that team, which still has factions of fans from the extreme right. Their matches are played at the Olympic in Rome … which is, yes, in their own Italic Forum, just a few meters away from Campo Centrale or Nicola Pietrangeli. Volandri could not achieve the greatest milestone of his career in any place other than this, “redistributing” the glory of those who have the most by giving a coup and charging Roger Federer (6-2, 6-4) in the third round of that tournament. Filippo ended up going around the arena, cheered by his own, feeling like the king of the world. “I made a very bad start to the match, I missed some opportunities and soon found myself behind. He, however, has played well. It is a defeat that leaves me very disappointed,” Federer said at the post-match press conference. Surely every citizen of Livorno was proud of the masterpiece of his prodigal son, who reached the semifinals, where he fell to Fernando González.

3. Juan Carlos Ferrero breaks Nadal’s streak (2008): Nadal was already the king of the land arrived in 2008. The manacorí was still looking for the top of the ranking, which would come months later in one of the best years of his career, but the land was already his private hunting ground . However, only his idyll with Roland Garros It was comparable to how he felt about Rome back then, where he accumulated a streak of 17 wins and no losses, leaving along the way two memorable endings, for history (vs Coria in 2005, vs Federer in 2006).

All of that was erased in one fell swoop when Juan Carlos Ferrero, located in # 23 of the ranking, made an appearance in the second round of that championship. The marker speaks for itself: 7-5 and 6-1, a sweet victory for Juanki. For almost 2 hours, the Ontinyent felt similar to when he won his first Masters title there, back in 2001, in an electrifying final against Gustavo Kuerten. Two of the last great dominators of the surface, both victims, although at different times in their careers, of the jaws of Juan Carlos.

4. María José Martínez, Spanish light in Rome (2010): Before Garbiñe Muguruza made us feel like Arantxa or Conchita, a Yecla player signed the week of her life to put her name next to that of Premier tournament champions. Only the two legends of Spanish women’s tennis had achieved it, and there she was, champion in the Foro Italico, achieving the dream of her life. He also achieved it by displaying a atypical tennis, away from the striking pattern of the last decade and using the left foot to vary through angles and drops.

“He has killed me with so much neglect,” said Jelena Jankovic, her prey in the final. It was the first time that Spain monopolized Rome (Nadal won the men’s edition). Caroline Wozniacki and Ana Ivanovic had previously fallen into the Mariajo network, which culminated that dreamy year winning the WTA Finals in the doubles modality. That conquest in Rome also had an emotional flavor. “I dedicate it to all the people who have been with me in the good and the bad. It is now when all the work of the last years comes out.”

5. Sascha ends the drought (2017): That Alexander Zverev get his 2017 first Masters 1000 tournament It was not, perhaps, a real shock if you look merely at the tennis aspect. That young and slender German aimed high, had titles in his harvest and had been doing a remarkable tour of clay, with a championship in Munich and the quarterfinals in Madrid. But the Masters and the Grand Slams were something else, they were sacred territory of the usual ones. 24 of the last 25 events of Masters 1000 they had been conquered by Djokovic, Federer or Nadal.

And there was Nole to defend his own, in the final, looking for the form and the motivation after conquering the world the previous year. What was found, however, was a devastating cyclone that did not give a crack to the serve and that showed maturity that others had not shown before. Sascha broke that invisible mental barrier that stripped the youngest of tenacity. With that 6-4 and 6-3 became the first player born in the 90’s to win a Masters 1000. And it’s from 97. Make your calculations and, taking all this into account, tell me if that final was not a real tennis earthquake. A year later Sascha was one step away from revalidating the crown, but met Nadal and the rain in another magnificent final.

Now it’s your turn. What have been the most surprising moments in Rome?

