In times of confinement the tennis fan has the perfect opportunity to shop around the video library and rescue great moments or games. In this case, at Puntodebreak we also digress and we came across encounters that, at that time, were real bombings. Unexpected weeks that became a title, matches with inexplicable results … anything goes as long as we quench our thirst for tennis. As we did in Indian Wells and Miami, this week, in which the Monte Carlo Masters 1000, we review the five biggest surprises that have taken place in the tournament bathed by the Mediterranean Sea.

1974. Andrew Pattison, champion: Does anyone dare to remember this name? Pattison reached number 24 in the world, his best Grand Slam result was the Us Open quarterfinals and “alone” won four titles throughout his career. He is not as distinguished as other names that were crowned in the Monte Carlo Country Club … and yet Andrew beat a number one in the world to win the greatest wound of his career. This slim player has a curious history behind him: he was born in Pretoria, South Africa, but his nationality belonged to the Republic of Rhodesia. Rhodesia was part of the postcolonial hubbub in Africa, an unrecognized state that descended from the colony that established the British Empire there. Today, Zimbabwe it occupies what was once Southern Rhodesia, while Zambia takes the territory of Northern Rhodesia; Meanwhile, Pattison has Zimbabwean nationality despite living in the United States. Yeah all a mess. Anyway, regarding what concerns us, the ex24 of the world defeated Ilie Nastase in the final of that edition of ’74. At that time, Romanian was number one in the world … he, 24. It should be remembered that in that era there were two circuits that coexisted in the tennis scene: the WCT (World Championship Tennis), disputed from January to April, and the Grand prix (predecessor of the current ATP circuit), which was held from May onwards and fitted the four Grand Slams (Australia was played in late December). Monte Carlo was framed in the first, and shared the date with two other tournaments: Tokyo and Orlando. That week, while Pattison played metal in Monaco, Rod Laver and John Newcombe they also raised a title. Not bad company, of course. Pattison never again conquered a tournament of such caliber, but he can boast of seeing his name along with that of other greats in the sport.

2001. Arazi reaches the final in the Principality: Of Hicham Arazi We spoke a little while ago as one of the “Three Musketeers” of Moroccan tennis. The left-hander from Casablanca entered the profile of a tennis player with talent in abundance, but somewhat and irregular and perhaps lacking a bit of power to reach higher levels. His game, when he found his shots, was a delight, coiling the ball perfectly with his drive and throwing a lot of drops to confuse his rival. That tried before Gustavo Kuerten in the Monte Carlo 2001 final, but it was not enough. “It was a great week for me, spectacular. The final? I thought I was going to have a chance at first, but Kuerten didn’t let me do anything,” said the Moroccan reflecting on that magical week, irrefutable proof of Guga’s solvency. , who had not lost a game on the ground since the previous year. Before coming to the Principality, Arazi had only won five games in the entire year and was outside the top-50, but he left Monte Carlo with the best week of his career behind him and a way to leave his name in the collective memory.

2016. Vesely is ranked number one in the world: Probably one of the most unexpected results of the past decade. Doha, Australia, Indian Wells and Miami: that was the baggage that a Novak Djokovic in steamroller mode, crushing everything in his way and heading towards the main objective of the season: to lift the trophy in the Philippe Chatrier, the one that had eluded him his entire career. The Serbian had won everything winnable in recent months, and for a moment he hesitated. Jiri took it upon himself to make him human in the face of the barrage of large serves, his left-handedness and exquisite tempering to dislodge Novak’s cruising rhythm thanks to numerous drops. Today is czech’s best career victory, which for a time was one of the greatest promises at the junior level, but which never ended up fulfilling the expectations that were placed on him. Of course, you can boast of having a positive H2H against Djokovic, something that other compatriots of yours do not (ahem, Berdych, ahem).

2017. Albert Ramos and the best result of his career: A river uprooted, gain of fishermen. That week of 2017 was a way to go back to a past in which clay specialists also had their place in the games for the title, where the variety took over the circuit. Murray was number one in the world, but he was having great difficulty sustaining the excellence that had brought him there; Federer had decided not to fill his sneakers with clay, and Djokovic had already fallen. Only Nadal was better than a Ramos who shone more than ever with his right and became an expert in leading the game to physical and mental exhaustion. This was imposed in the third set, decisive, against rackets like his own Murray, Marin Cilic and Lucas Pouille. “I have improved my tennis, also my backhand. I have improved my physical condition, also my mentality. I have more confidence and therefore I am achieving better results than before,” said Albert, who played the best tennis of his career that week.

2019. Fognini, Lajovic and the most surprising final in Monte Carlo history: My rings do not fall if, reviewing the history of this tournament, I catalog this final of the most unexpected in history. It also adds epic to the trajectory that led Fognini to his first Masters 1000 final: he was set and break down against Rublev and Coric to then sweep a Nadal immersed, still, in a small period of doubts. Seeing Fabio in a final, considering that until that week he had been a mediocre year, it was surprising, but we knew that by tennis he could give the bell at any time. However, the presence of Dusan Lajovic Yes, it surprised both locals and strangers and was the result of an evolution in which José Perlas did his bit. Champion at Umag in 2018, the Serbian left on the way to Dominic Thiem and Daniil Medvedev, flaunting a backhand to an exquisite hand and showing a subtle tennis, with facility to mount on the ball; in short, very adaptable to the surface where he has reaped the best results of his career. Fabio was in charge of winning on Sunday, but that final was probably a symbolic award for those players who are sometimes far from enjoying general recognition but who hide enormous quality in their racket.

