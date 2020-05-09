Although there is still no date for the return of football in Spain, it is already known what protocol the teams should follow when the competition resumes. However, a regrowth could lead to the League being canceled permanently.

When would i come back

As recently revealed by Javier Aguirre, technician of the Leganes, the league will return on June 20 and end on July 26. “The League has just informed me officially, for which I am very happy because we have already scheduled the training sessions,” said the Mexican. Javier Aguirre He also announced that the Federation had authorized five changes per game days before this measure was official.

However, the League has suffered a setback in the last hours. In principle, there will be no group practice until May 25. In order to compete on equal terms, the teams from the Autonomous Communities that pass until Phase 1 will not be able to train in a group until the rest access this phase. This could delay the return of the League.

Can the protocol be followed?

Twenty-four hours before each match, the cleaning of facilities and the stadiums will be inspected by the police. To access them temperature will be measured to all the world.

You can only use the displacements charter flights and AVE. If traveling by bus, two will be chartered if the expedition consists of more than 25 people. The hotels, for their part, will be for the exclusive use of the players.

Will be made test local soccer players 24 hours before the game and visitors before traveling. Also, in meetings handrails will be prohibited and, at the break, all players must change clothes. The press conferences will be telematic.

What will happen to the positives?

If positive, the footballer will be isolated at home and tests will be carried out on your environment. Also to the rival players with whom the positive had contact in the previous match.

What if there was a regrowth?

It is one of the great unknowns, since a regrowth could force the championship to stop again. Therefore, the risk that each match played was the last one will take the teams to the limit to try to score each point. The criteria to be followed in the event of a new suspension remain to be seen. The Federation has already reported that the best ranked will go to Europe at that time. But it is still unknown what would happen to the champion or the declines.

Will players be forced to focus?

One of the issues on which most footballers agree is in their refusal to meet. Players don’t want to have to confine themselves in order to resume competition. However, it is the most recommended according to the institutions. The concentrations would take place 15 days before the League was restarted.