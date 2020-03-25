What have been the best opening matches in WWE Wrestlemania history? | Here we show you the best Openers in the showcase of the immortals.

WWE Wrestlemania 25: Ladder Match for the Money in the Bank Briefcase

An inaugural match that was little remembered but was undoubtedly a frenetic start to the 25th anniversary of Wrestlemania. Fighters like Mark Henry, Christian, Kofi Kingston, Shelton Benjamin or Cm Punk gave an authentic sample of what a Money in the Bank should be. Exchanges of finishers, demonstrations of strength and suicide jumps intermingled to form a perfect storm that ended with the victory of Punk and his second consecutive briefcase. Definitely a forgotten gem of the show of shows.

Wrestlemania 20: United States Championship Match: The Big Show (C) vs John Cena

How to forget John Cena’s first Wrestlemania. In issue number 20 The Doctor of Thuganomics and the giant collided in a meeting that opened the evening in Madison Square Garden. After a contest dominated most of the time by the champion, John Cena took advantage of his cunning and after hitting Big Show with a metal object, he applied the attitude adjustment, thus winning his first United States championship and beginning his rise as the next face of WWE.

WWE Wrestlemania 34: Intercontinental Championship Match: The Miz (C) vs Seth Rollins vs Fin Balor

It is the most recent fight on the list but it earns its place deservedly. After weeks of confrontations on Raw, these three fantastic fighters opened Wrestlemania with an adrenaline-charged combat. Balor put the flights, Miz put the opportunism and Rollins contributed the speed in a combat that was a real round trip. Finally, in a fast-paced sequence Rollins took advantage of a Coup de Grace by Finn to hit twice with a Curb Stomp, and after finishing off the champion again, he won the intercontinental title. A match worthy of the championship and the event.

Wrestlemania 21: Rey Mysterio vs Eddie Guerrero

In an edition of Wrestlemania in which the spotlight was on bouts like Batista vs Triple H for the world championship, or the defense of Undertaker’s streak against Randy Orton, the match between the champions in pairs was shown as an exhibition of good Wrestling . And it is precisely there that the greatness of this fight lies, despite not being the fight with the most history or the most prepared, Rey and Eddie managed to give a fight full of keys, stunts and technique. The fight was not too long but without a doubt both legends left outstanding sensations in the event of the year.

WWE Wrestlemania 30: Triple H vs Daniel Bryan

The first place is taken by a combat that brought behind him one of the best stories in the showcase of the immortals. The authority had spent the past few months robbing Daniel Bryan of the chance to be a WWE champion. Finally Triple H succumbed to the requests of the Yes Movement and gave Bryan the opportunity to star Wrestlemania, the King of Kings would be his only obstacle. The fight was aggressive, Triple H took advantage of Bryan’s physical problems at all times, however the underdog’s desire to succeed was stronger and he overcame the interventions of Stephanie McMahon and the game of Triple H. Undoubtedly the best opener of Wrestlemania and the start of the mythical coronation of Daniel Bryan in the main event.

