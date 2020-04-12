With the coronavirus and confinement at home, we have no other option than to be at home and find activities so as not to get bored. Some are taking advantage to do free online photography courses, while others have already seen the entire catalog that Netflix has at their disposal. More than one will be enjoying their favorite hobby: video games.

Now, if any of you believe that current consoles like the PlayStation 4 or cloud services like Google Stadia have nothing to do with the gaming systems of yesteryear, don’t worry because thanks to Android we can also remember those titles that They made us sweat blood and in which any error, supposed to start the level again. For the oldest of the place, this is for you.

Ghosts’n Goblins MOBILE

Back in 1985, Capcom came up with the wonderful idea of ​​creating Ghosts’n Goblins. A 2D game in which we handled Sir Arhur, a knight who had to rescue the princess from her kingdom, who had been kidnapped by an evil demon.

One of the most complicated games that exist, especially because forced the player to memorize the levels and patterns of the enemies. Although Sir Arthur can attack from a distance using spears and other weapons, two touches by the enemies served to send the good Arthur to the other neighborhood, something very frequent indeed.

Well, if you miss the complicated platforms, the screaming of despair and throwing the controller – in this case the phone – to the ground, you can do it for just 1.19 euros.

Castlevania: Symphony of The Night

I’m sorry to say it, but with this game you can’t be objective, to the point of having dedicated an exclusive analysis to it. One of the best games on the original PSX and possibly one of the games that have most influenced the video game industry to the point of being the greatest exponent of the so-called “Metroidvania”.

Years after Richter Belmont will end the life of Dracula, the Earl’s son, Alucard, he goes to his father’s castle which mysteriously has resurfaced out of nowhere. There he will be ambushed by one of the vampire’s most powerful minions who will strip our protagonist of all his abilities and weapons.

For only 3.49 euros Hours and hours of exploration and fun await us.

Dragon quest

Here honestly there was discussion. He was going to put Chrono Trigger taking advantage of his 25th birthday and for being one of the best RPGs in history, but in the end I opted for Dragon Quest, by far the father of role-playing video games.

Dragon Quest was a before and after in video game historySince we are honestly talking about what for many was the birth of the modern role in video games, thanks especially to the designs of Akira Toriyama, creator of Dragon Ball.

The first Dragon Quest surely has not aged very well if we compare it with other more modern titles, but taking into account everything it represents and its price of only 3.49 euros, is a game that everyone in the world must try at least once in their life. A greater abundance is also practically the rest of the saga in the Google application store, in case you want to try something more modern …

Sonic the Hedgehog Classic

Who has not stuck hours and hours running and spinning with Sonic through the plains of Green Hill? Sega’s famous mascot also has a title for Android and to everyone’s surprise, it’s totally free (with ads).

The game optimized for mobile phones – allows touch and remote control – maintains the graphics of the fabulous Mega Drive they fell in love with in 1991. So, there is no excuse to feel like a child again thanks to Sonic and our mobile device.

R-TYPE

We finished with R-TYPE, one of the most legendary shooters of the 80s. The arcade game that made the most five hard coins spend an entire generation can be downloaded on our Android device. for just 1.99 euros.

Shooting, action galore and lots of explosions. You already know the saying, “The classics never go out of style”.

