Last Thursday, the NBA set the dates in which the Draft (lottery August 25 and election night on October 15) and the Free Agency 2020 (October 18) will be held on the occasion of the resumption of the season next July 31 because of the stoppage caused by the coronavirus.

The players who were to be released on July 1, in the event that the course had not been prolonged, their respective contracts will be extended until the aforementioned October 18. These players include Marc Gasol. The Spanish center of Toronto Raptors Shuffle different options once you’ve already achieved your goal of winning an NBA ring.

The best destinations for Gasol are the following:

1. Toronto Raptors

With the NBA title already in his hands, most likely, Marc will seek to get a contract with the largest amount of money received possible, but without losing importance in the schemes of the team he signs. In the Raptors he is a starter, and for Nick Nurse one of the fundamental pieces, so money will not be a problem when it comes to signing a new contract. In addition, the Raptors have the Spanish factor in Sergio Scariolo and Serge Ibaka, something that can be key when choosing a team for Marc Gasol.

2. Boston Celtics

The Celtics are a team that because of the way they play basketball Marc Gasol fits perfectly. Added to this is that Boston is looking for a new starting center after Al Horford’s departure last summer and the little impact Enes Kanter has had in his first year. However, the renewal of Jayson Tatum is a priority in the Massachusetts franchise, and Boston will have many millions committed.

3. Golden State Warriors

The best option if the youngest of the Gasol brothers wants to go for another ring. The Warriors will have one of the highest picks in the Draft, joining stars Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins. With a promise from the Draft and the signing of Marc Gasol, Golden State would once again be one of the most fearsome teams in the competition.

4. Los Angeles Clippers

The Clippers were made last summer with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, which immediately made them title contenders. Montrezl Harrell will be one of the most sought-after free agents on the upcoming market, and the Angelina franchise is likely to run out of play for failing / wanting to offer him a maximum contract. Marc Gasol could fill Harrell’s loss and compete for the ring in the West.

5. Houston Rockets

The Rockets decided to end this season by betting on the ‘small ball’. However, this tactic may not be of much use to them in the upcoming playoffs. Depending on the result obtained, the Texan franchise could be forced to get a center in the Free Agency taking advantage of the ‘prime’ of the races of Russell Westbrook and James Harden. Marc Gasol could be the perfect complement to a ‘Big Three’ that could restore Houston to the glory of the 1994 and 1995 rings.