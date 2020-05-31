When we spend many hours in front of a screen, we like to have a typeface that is easy and pleasant to read. For comfort or ignorance, many times we settle for monospaced fonts that our operating system includes by default… but they may not be the best option.

If we also spend most of that time writing code (or worse, reviewing it), it is usual that we look for a reference typeface, so as not to be forced to ‘make’ the view to a new one each time we change the application.

So we have prepared a short selection of the 5 monospaced ‘open source’ typefaces that we recommend you to use in the terminal or at the time of entering code:

Fira Code

Examples of programming ties, under the name of the typography.

Fira Code is a typeface developed by Mozilla (from Fira Mono) and that we can find, for example, in the JetBrains projects (the creators of IntelliJ and Kotlin).

Possibly one of the most popular typefaces among programmers thanks to its wide range of ligatures, and details such as context dependent scoring.

The programming ligatures are a resource that allows, for example, to display the operator ‘->’ as a single character (an arrow), saving our eyes and brains a few thousandths of a second as we read the code.

This typeface, which also stands out for its extensive support for ASCII and mathematical symbols, is also available in Linux repositories and, like the previous one, with a name that varies according to the distribution: font-firacode, fira-code-fonts, ort-fira-code …

Cascadia Code

A year ago, during their penultimate Build event, Microsoft announced the launch of an ‘open source’ typeface specifically designed to be used in code editors and command line terminals: Cascadia Code.

In fact, the idea was that it would reach many computers with Windows Terminal, software that accompanied and honored (The code name of the same before being presented was, precisely, Cascadia).

Of course, Cascadia includes the famous ligatures:

“Programming ligatures are more useful when writing code, as they create new glyphs by combining characters. This helps make the code more readable and easier to use for some people.”

Iosevka

More than a typography, Yosevka it is a family of the same: 15 variants, each one of them unfolded in the sans serif and slab serif mode, and with their corresponding normal, bold, italic and bold-italic formats. A wide range of options is that of these open source fonts.

Two of the variants, Iosevka Term and Iosevka Fixed are specially optimized for use in terminal emulators, as explained on its official website. In the case of the latter variant, “ligatures are disabled to ensure better compatibility in certain environments.”

Three other variants (Iosevka Aile, Iosevka Etoile and Iosevka Sparkle) they are not monospaced but ‘quasi-proportional’ and are optimized for writing and technical documentation.

The same website offers more data on typography: 6391 glyphs included (each exactly 1/2 em wide), 159 languages ​​supported, 15 kinds of ligatures, etc.

Hack / Hæck

Hack is a family of ‘open source’ typefaces, available in its four variations (normal, bold, italic and bold-italic) designed with the aim of optimize your on-screen readability, even at small text sizes.

Another of the objectives set by its creators was to offer compatibility in a large number of languages, so it includes 1500 glyphs of alphabets based on Latin, Greek and Cyrillic.

Offers a specific installer for Windows that simplifies your addition to our list of sources. Linux users can find it in their corresponding package managers under various names (ttf-hack, hackfont, fonts-hack-ttf, hack-fonts …).

‘Hæck’ mode, equipped with ligatures.

Its code is available on Github, and its ‘open source’ license is very permissive and allows from modification to commercial use. Thanks to this there is a version of Hack called “Hæck”, characterized by including ligatures.

Inconsolable

Inconsolata is an ‘open source’ typeface that is not only very readable on screen, but – unlike others of this kind – remains just as readable when printed on paper.

Includes ligatures programming for some of the most common operators, and -as its author explains- copy of Japanese fonts using ‘microseriffs’ to increase the sharpness of the final result.

It has an experimental variant (developed by the same creator as the original) that incorporates straight quotes and is known as InconsolataGo.