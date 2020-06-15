Throughout NBA history there have been many trainers They have managed to take their respective teams to the top of the competition, winning a large number of rings that have allowed them to enter the historical pages of the North American league.

From BlogDeBasket, we launched what is for us the ranking of the five best coaches of all time in the NBA:

5. Don Nelson

In his time as a coach, Nelson won the Best Coach of the Year award three times (1983 and 1985 with Milwaukee Bucks, and 1992 with Golden State Warriors), 31 seasons as a coach with 18 playoff ratings and a balance of 1,135 wins and 1063 defeats in regular season (56%).

4. Red Auerbach

Auerbach was one of the first coaches in NBA history. Despite winning the Coach of the Year award on only one occasion (1965 with Boston Celtics), he is the second ‘head coach’ with the most rings in his possession, after Phil Jackson, obtaining it nine times. In addition, he achieved playoff qualification in 19 of the 20 seasons he led in the league.

3. Pat Riley

The first member of the Top 3 is Riley, who served as a coach in the NBA for 24 seasons and managed to enter the playoffs 21 times. He has in his record with five NBA championships and three awards for Best Coach of the Year (1990 with Los Angeles Lakers, 1993 with New York Knicks and 1997 with Miami Heat). His best record in one season was 65 wins and 17 losses with the Lakers in 86/87.

2. Gregg Popovich

The only one on the list, Popovich began training San Antonio Spurs in 1996, the rest is history. Five NBA championships reaching the Finals six times. Main reason for the construction of one of the largest dynasties (if not the largest) in NBA history. 22 consecutive playoff rankings. His best record, 67-15 in the 2015-16 season). In addition, he has won the Best Coach of the Season award on three occasions (2003, 2012 and 2014). The only one who would dispute the first place on the list, which belongs to Phil Jackson.

1. Phil Jackson

For many the best coach of all time, Jackson has the prestige of being the ‘head coach’ with the most rings achieved (a total of 11 achieved, six with the Bulls and 5 with the Lakers). He directed legends such as Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Kobe Bryant or Pau Gasol. He holds the second best regular season record in NBA history (72-10 with Chicago 95-96). In addition, he once won the award for Best Coach of the Year (1996 at the Chicago Bulls).