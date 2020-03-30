Argentine basketball is one of the most important institutions throughout the world in terms of sports. Owners of a world champion team, Olympic gold medalist and winner of multiple continental titles, the Albiceleste has had many names among its ranks that have made history in the world, whether in the NBA or at the best European level. These are the top five.

Emanuel Ginobili – Escort

Little presentation needs Manu Ginobili, perhaps the most important synonym when it comes to talking about Argentine basketball. The guard was Euroleague champion with Kinder Bologna before embarking on a trip to the NBA that made him an essential part of the most important dynasty in league history. In addition to redefining the role of Sixth Man in the league and winning four titles in the United States, he was the maximum figure of the Olympic Gold in Athens 2004.

Luis Scola – Power forward

Luifa is the most important player in the history of the national team, since he has been playing with the Albiceleste for more than two decades and won an Olympic gold, a bronze, two silver in World Cups and during his prime he was one of the most dominant players of Europe. Without a doubt, Scola’s numbers place him as one of the best FIBA ​​players in history.

Andrés Nocioni – Forward

No one represented the heart and claw of Argentina like Chapu, who shone in Europe before going through the NBA and then returning to retire in style with Real Madrid, winning the Euroleague and being MVP of the Final Four. Nocioni played four Olympic Games and got a gold and a bronze, in addition to being a finalist in the 2002 World Cup and attending all the tournaments that the national team required.

Fabricio Oberto – Pívot

The only Argentine not called Ginobili to win an NBA title was much more than a rocky center. Owner of a brilliant IQ and a spectacular work ethic, during his career he had a great step in European basketball before jumping into the NBA. A heart problem forced him to cut his career prematurely, but his level during his years and his role in the Olympic championship are worth him to enter the list.

Juan Ignacio Sánchez – Base

The first Argentine to reach the NBA is also the best Argentine base in history, although many could have put Pablo Prigioni or Facundo Campazzo. The truth is that “Pepe” was the handle of the Olympic champion and an outstanding player in Europe, leading almost all the statistics of assists for almost a decade.

