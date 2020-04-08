Keeping the software of our equipment updated is a key aspect to guarantee the security and the good operation of it. But drivers are part of the software that we sometimes leave out.

The process of installing and updating the drivers is usually left to the operating system itself, but sometimes we require more complete alternatives to keep our drivers up to date.

Driver Booster

This application developed by IObit is compatible with all recent versions of Windows (starting with XP). After analyzing the equipment, Driver Booster makes a list of the installed drivers and detects which are obsolete (claims to have 3 million in its database), allowing you to update and previously create restore points.

An interesting aspect of this software is that, in addition to the drivers, it also deals with keep other computer components installed and updated, such as libraries and runtime environments (Java, MS Visual C ++, .Net Framework, PhysX, etc).

It is also possible to schedule periodic (and silent) checks of the same, both features (such as the creation of restore points) exclusive to the premium versionAlthough the free version is still a very interesting option to keep our drivers up to date.

Driver Talent

Driver Talent is an application similar to Driver Booster: like this one, it detects which devices lack updated drivers, but it also has the incentive of allowing us to choose between the latest or stable versions of each controller.

In addition, it focuses more on detecting and repairing damaged drivers, as well as on make and restore backups of the functional ones.

AVG Driver Updater

The developer company of AVG and Avast antivirus also has its own driver updater: AVG Driver Updater, compatible with Windows 7/8/10. Like all other AVG apps, it requires an AVG MyAccount user account.

Its database is made up of 500,000 drivers; The bad news is that the free version only allows you to scan and notify the user of what drivers need to be installed / updated, but does not allow the installation to be carried out.

Snappy Driver Installer Origin

Snappy Driver Installer Origin en quite different software to the previous ones. First of all, for be free software (therefore, forget about having a free version and a premium version) and portable (does not require installation).

Secondly, because it does not require an Internet connection when installing the drivers: we can download all the drivers together with the program, with which we will obtain a ‘package’ of a total of 14 Gb of weight.

Others two options The program will provide us will be to download only the indexes (just enough to know which ones are obsolete) or only the network drivers (LAN, WLAN and Wi-Fi, to be able to quickly put the equipment online).

In summary, it is a program aimed especially at computer technicians. Its less elegant and usable interface than its rivals, also offers greater user control (especially after activating its ‘Expert Mode’).

DriverPack Solution

Screenshot of DriverPack Solution, extracted from the official website.

If the particular interface of Snappy Driver Installer Origin has not convinced you, we present you very similar software with a much more ‘habitual’ and simple appearance: DriverPack Solution, also free software. DriverPack Solution also has three versions, two of them aimed at advanced users:

DriverPack Online: In the style of Driver Booster or Driver Talent, it is limited to detecting installable / updateable drivers and downloading them from the Internet and installing them on the computer.

DriverPack Network: As above, but including all network drivers.

DriverPack Offline: This latest version allows burning a DVD with several Gb of drivers that allows detecting and installing drivers offline.