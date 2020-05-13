The Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) reported that through its Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), it investigates alleged cases of corruption in the health system during the previous administration.

However, the federal agency clarified that These investigations do not include José Narro Robles, former rector of UNAM and former secretary of Health during the government of Enrique Peña Nieto.

Narro’s criticism

In recent days, Narro regretted that his successor at the head of the Ministry of Health (Ssa), Jorge Alcocer, the undersecretary Hugo López-Gatell and other officials who appear daily at press conferences at the National Palace Do not be next to doctors and nurses on the battlefront against COVID-19.

“I would have liked to see the presence of the Secretary of Health, where is he? Hugo López-Gatell’s teacher, where is he? I would have liked to see them at the sites, in Tijuana, Cancun, Guadalajara, Monterrey, Monclova or in Tlalnepantla, in services and with health professionals, “he says.

The former rector of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) Maintains that the federal government downplayed the issue, which had a delayed response of between six and seven weeks to tackle the epidemic and that despite the official discourse, the country was not prepared and that today, at a highly dangerous stage of the crisis, it presents a changing strategy that confuses society.

In an interview with EL UNIVERSAL, Narro, Health Secretary during Enrique Peña Nieto’s presidential term, stops: the figures offered by Undersecretary Hugo López-Gatell are not reality.

In this regard, Undersecretary López-Gatell pointed out that there is freedom of expression in the country to express ideas.

