The FIU analyzes 257 unusual transactions; Mexico City has 81 cases

MEXICO CITY.

The Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF) of the Ministry of Finance analyzes 257 reports of unusual operations presented in the past electoral process, which are related to 213 people with probable interference in the elections, revealed its owner Santiago Nieto.

Nieto Castillo explained that during the recent electoral process, the FIU carried out “the search and analysis of reports of unusual operations received from the financial system, with the aim of identifying those operations possibly related to campaign financing.”

The reports were received from September 1, 2020 to June 5, 2021.

Mexico City was the entity with the highest number of reports, with 81 cases; followed by Puebla with 20; Jalisco with 14; San Luis Potosí, 13; Tamaulipas, 11; and Veracruz with 10.

This is something that is only done in Mexico, it is an international standard where we can show the world how to prevent the existence of front companies or illicit financing during electoral processes “, he added during his participation in the event” Political-electoral rights and maximum publicity ” , organized by the Commission on Human Rights, Gender Equity and Social Inclusion of the National System of Transparency, Access to Public Information and Protection of Personal Data (SNT).

WOMEN, THE MOST VIOLENTED

The Counselor of the National Electoral Institute, Carla Astrid Humphrey Jordan, declared that at the municipal level, women were the most violated during the recent electoral process, this according to the National Registry of Persons Sanctioned in Matters of Political Violence against Women, which is elaborated for the first time.

He explained that, so far, there are 57 people in said registry and that information of this type is necessary “to guarantee the rights to freedom of opinion and expression, since it is about the human right to know and serves to empower people and improve their quality of life ”.

For his part, the Academic of the Legal Research Institute of the UNAM, César Astudillo Reyes, considered that in the electoral processes it is necessary for the political parties to make transparent the selection processes of the candidates, to exercise maximum publicity.

AMU