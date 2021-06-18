the Fisterra receives the Ribadumia in its fiefdom

06/18/2021 at 5:30 PM CEST

Next Saturday at 5:30 p.m., they will measure the Fisterra and the Ribadumia in the twelfth and last day of the Second Phase of the Third Division.

The Fisterra looks forward to recovering points in the match corresponding to the twelfth day after having lost his last game against him Ourense by a score of 2-0. Since the start of the season, the hosts have won five of the 11 games played to date, with 36 goals for and 52 against.

Regarding the visiting squad, the Ribadumia was imposed on Paiosaco-Irons 3-2 during their last match of the competition, with so many Ruben Cerqueiras Y Fran Fandiño, so he intends to maintain his winning streak in the stadium of Fisterra. Before this match, the Ribadumia they had won in five of the 11 matches played in the Second Phase of the Third Division this season, with a balance of 40 goals scored against 49 conceded.

As a local, the Fisterra has won three times and been defeated twice in five games played so far, indicative that the Ribadumia you may have the chance to achieve a positive result in this meeting. In the role of visitor, the Ribadumia It has a balance of two wins and three losses in five games played, so it is a fairly strong opponent away from home that the locals will have to face.

Currently, the Ribadumia it is ahead in the standings with a difference of nine points with respect to its rival. The Fisterra it has 33 points in the locker, ranking eighth. For its part, the visiting team is sixth with 42 points.