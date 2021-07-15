The FIS scores with good marks the preparations for the European Cup Finals

07/15/2021 at 1:58 PM CEST

Sport.es

The sectors of Soldeu El Tarter de Grandvalira have received a visit from the technical managers of the International Ski Federation (FIS) of the men’s and women’s alpine skiing European Cup circuit. The objective of the meeting has been to discuss in detail all aspects related to the organization of the 2022 European Cup Finals, from a sporting, technical and operational point of view.

The meeting was attended by the FIS by the technical coordinator of alpine skiing, Janez flere; the administrative and technical coordinator of the European Cup; the coordinator of the Continental Cup and the Women’s European Cup, Jordi Pujol; the coordinator of the Men’s European Cup, Wim rossel and the person in charge of the equipment control of the European Cup, Matjas Vrecl. On behalf of the organizing committee, the general director of the European Cup Finals, David hidalgo; the race boss, Santi Lopez and other members of the local organizing team. The manager of the Andorran Ski Federation (FAE), Carles Visa, also attended.

During the last two days, those responsible for the FIS have inspected and validated the routes that will be the stages of the competition in Grandvalira. On the one hand, they have visited the Avet track in the Soldeu sector, confirming the starting points for the Giant and the male and female Slalom. And, on the other hand, they have approved the layouts of the Àliga track in the El Tarter sector where the speed, descent and supergiant tests will take place.

Regarding the assessment of the preparations, Wim rossel has stated that “lThe inspection has been a success and has met all the requirements“. Jordi Pujol, has highlighted that the visit “It helps us all to catch up after so many months. Although we have downloaded both tracks many times, it is always good to do it again with all those involved machinists, gunmen, electricians, etc., and detect all those aspects that the organization can improve “.

For his part, the general manager of the 2022 European Cup Finals, David hidalgo, has remarked that “the organizing committee team is excited again and doing a good job. There has been very good collaboration and harmony with the members of the FIS. The aim is to ensure that the European Cup Finals have the support and participation of the entire country, in a year that will once again be a test for the 2023 World Cup Finals. ” Santi Lopez, explained that the visit “has gone very well to confront needs between the organization and the FIS to carry out a good event in every way. We have a very important few months ahead of us to follow the guidelines and develop on the ground all these aspects addressed during inspection “.

During the visit, the commitment document was also signed between the International Ski Federation (FIS), the Andorran Ski Federation (FAE) and the Organizing Committee in which the agreements of the different organizational aspects such as the program, the technical details of the tracks and the races, the human and technical resources of the station to deal with the event, the location of the press rooms, the accommodation, the hospitality points for the teams and the accreditation room, among others.

One of the objectives with which Grandvalira faces the European Cup Finals is for the event to be at the sporting and organizational level of a World Cup Finals.

Memory for Gian Franco Kasper

During the visit, the teams have dedicated a minute of silence to Gian Franco Kasper, President of the FIS for the last 23 years who passed away last friday. Kasper spent practically his entire life in the FIS and skiing and left the presidency about a month ago.