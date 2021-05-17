The first years of life of the most emblematic queen of England. Starz announces cast of ‘Becoming Elizabeth’

Alicia Von Rittberg, Romola Garai, Jessica Raine, Tom Cullen and Bella Ramsey will be part of the cast of ‘Becoming Elizabeth’, new original series that tell the untold story of the first years of life of the most iconic queen of England.

Long before ascending to the throne, young Elizabeth Tudor was an orphan adolescent who was caught up in the political and sexual plots and intrigues of the English court. The death of King Henry VIII triggers a dangerous power struggle. His surviving children become pawns in a game between the great families of England and the powers of Europe vying for control of the country.

The world of ‘Becoming Elizabeth’ it is visceral, dangerous and very bloody; a time when every man or woman at court is part of the wheel of fortune that can lead them from a position of great power one day to the gallows the next. Sentences are passed quickly and no one is safe from them.

The series, which will consist of a total of eight episodes, is produced for Starz by Lionsgate Television and The Forge and in Europe, Latin America and Japan it will be distributed by Starzplay.

‘Becoming Elizabeth’ It was created and written by award-winning television playwright and screenwriter Anya Reiss, who is also executive producing with George Ormond and George Faber of The Forge. For her part, Lisa Osborne is her producer.

Cast of ‘Becoming Elizabeth’:

Alicia von Rittberg in the role of Elizabeth I. Second of the three children of Henry VIII, born of the “Great Whore” Ana Bolena is a teenager who thinks she is an adult, and old enough, to enter the games to which she is see doomed after the death of his father. He wants to keep his brothers together, but it is an impossible task for him as he travels a delicate path through their opposing religious views. Her brother and sister aren’t the only ones pulling Elizabeth in different directions. Elizabeth’s love for her stepmother Catalina is put to the test by Catalina’s new husband, Thomas, and his flirtation with her, which both flatters and scares her.

Romola Garai as Mara, the eldest daughter of Henry VIII, and daughter of his first wife, the very Spanish princess, Catalina de Aragn. Mara is equally devoted to her God and her little brother the King, and divided in two by the conflict that both devotions are totally incompatible; If you honor one you dishonor the other.

Oliver Zetterstrm as Edward, the youngest son of Henry VIII, who, being a boy, is the only one who matters in the brutal wars of the Tudor succession. Determined not to be seen as a child despite the overbearing Lord Protector, he intends to lead his country into a new Protestant era by force if necessary.

Jessica Raine as Catherine Parr, the widow of King Henry VIII. An intelligent and educated woman, who played the role of regent during the King’s illness and who bitterly resented being unable to play that role of power again. When the young King ascends the throne, Catherine is on the sidelines, but is finally free to pursue her former lover, the King’s uncle, Thomas Seymour.

Tom Cullen as Thomas Seymour. As charming as he is playful and funny, as well as exalted, ambitious, and possibly dangerous. He waits for the loot that should naturally correspond to the King’s uncle. His ambitions are ruined by the machinations of his older brother, Edward Seymour, the Duke of Somerset, who quickly seizes the post of Lord Protector from the new boy king. He marries his former lover, the Dowager Queen Catherine, as much out of lust for power as out of love, but it is then that he sets his sights on the adolescent Elizabeth, and a new path to power opens up before him.

John Heffernan as the Duke of Somerset. When the old king dies, Somerset soon claims the position of Lord Protector for himself. He is, for all intents and purposes, the de facto monarch during Eduardo’s childhood and adolescence. Without a hint of humor and ruthless, he is the complete opposite of his younger brother, Thomas.

Jamie Parker as John Dudley, Somerset’s right-hand man on the Privy Council, his “fixer,” his executor, and his oldest friend. A family man who apparently represents the kindest face of the two, but then begins to reveal a much darker side.

Jamie Blackley as Robert Dudley. Firstborn and favorite son of John Dudley and friend of Elizabeth since childhood. Working as the King’s stable boy, he goes from being in love with the life of the Court to gradually realizing how dangerous the world in which he was born is.

Jacob Avery as Guildford Dudley. Son of John Dudley and younger brother of Robert, who despite also working for the King, remains the forgotten son of his father.

Alexandra Gilbreath as Kat Ashley. The closest thing to a mother Elizabeth has had since Anne Boleyn’s execution, when she was only two years old. A source of wise advice and also other more reckless, sometimes gossipy, Kat remains by Elizabeth’s side until she falls from grace and her service is no longer needed.

Leo Bill as Henry Gray. A member of the Council of England, Henry is related by marriage to the Tudor line and never misses an opportunity to remind everyone. Their daughter Jane is next in line after Elizabeth and Maria, and Henry has a plan to bring her even closer.

Bella Ramsey as Jane Gray. Lady Jane is taken under the wing of Catalinna and Thomas, as part of her and her father’s plan to marry her to the King. Young, serious, intelligent and Protestant, she has a clear sense of her own place in the world: As close to the throne as she can be, without sitting on the King’s lap. Although again …

Ekow Quartey as Pedro. A black Spanish mercenary who sells his sword to the man (or woman) he considers most worthy of it. He respects and values ​​his friendship with Somerset and Dudley, men he has met on the battlefield many times.

Alex Macqueen as Steven Gardiner. A Catholic bishop who begins the series having been confined to the Tower because of his reluctance to accept England’s change to Protestantism. An astute politician dedicated to three things: Princess Maria, restoring the Catholic faith, and staying alive in the process.

Olivier Huband as Ambassador Guzmn. The arrogant and cunning Spanish ambassador, one of the pillars of Mara’s alternate court and the face of Mara’s allies abroad.

Finally, a first look behind the cameras from Alicia von Rittberg and the rest of the cast, who will transport you through their sets, costumes and history.