The first world Bridgerweight will have to wait a few months

The fight that was to proclaim the first Bridgerweight world champion (at the limit of 101,600 kg), a new category invented by the WBC, will have to wait.

The fight between Oscar Rivas (27-1, 19 KO) and Brandon jennings (24-4, 14 KO) (on the right in the photo) was going to be held this coming June in Montreal, but the epidemiological situation of the place, which is why new restrictions were demanded from the event organizers, has caused its momentary suspension. GYM (Groupe Yvon Michel) has communicated that it will not be possible to hold the event until September, in the best of cases.

Although it is never good news that a boxing event is postponed, much less because of a situation as dramatic as a pandemic, we are confident that, between now and then, winning four months, the leaders of the World Boxing Council will reconsider the situation, something unlikely.

In a world like boxing, with almost 70 world champions, many categories and too many organizations, it may not be the best idea to create one more weight division, especially when the novelty of cruiserweight is relatively recent as before heavyweight.