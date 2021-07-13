The first words of Charlyn Corral as a reinforcement of the Pachuca Club

Forward Charlyn Corral has become the center of attention of Mexican soccer, officially presenting herself as the new reinforcement of the Tuzas del Pachuca in the face of the Opening tournament 2021 of the Liga MX Femenil.

In a press videoconference, the Mexican attacker stated that she did not hesitate at any time to agree to join the project of the Bella Airosa team and live the dream of being a soldier in the Liga MX Femenil.

“Since I had contact with Pachuca, at no time did I doubt that I wanted to come. I always followed the club despite the time difference, Pachuca has done things very well and has stayed close to the cherry on the cake,” he said.

In addition, forward Charlyn Corral highlighted the touch and treatment that the Tuzas del Pachuca board shows with the squad by putting the human side ahead of the professional footballer who led to his arrival at the club.

“For me many things count, one of the things I decide to come for is because of the treatment, it is an ambitious and innovative club that trusts women, for me that counts a lot. Before treating me like a footballer, they treated me like a human being, “he said.

