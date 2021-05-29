the first woman to preside over a Royal Academy, and her “goodness of intelligence”

05/29/2021 at 8:56 AM CEST

One of the big ones has gone. Perhaps it was not well known among those who speak, but it did enjoy the worldwide recognition of those who think. A field in which it is much more difficult to stand out and where ephemeral successes or wave crests do not exist.

María Teresa Miras was a scientist with capital letters. And one of the people who has probably done the most to make it clear that women do not have glass ceilings, no matter how much society at that time (not so long ago) insisted on putting them in porcelain urns.

María Teresa reached international heights in the world of science, where she became one of the world’s experts in brain neurochemistry.

She was the first woman to preside over a Royal Academy of Sciences (the Pharmacy) and was also part of the Royal Academy of Doctors.

Professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at the Universities of Oviedo, Murcia and Complutense de Madrid, she has been dedicated to research for more than 40 years and has received important national and international research awards.

But in addition, he always stood out for his determination to disseminate, to make scientific knowledge, new discoveries, and the truth of things that comes out of proven facts, with effort and rigor, available to everyone, and not from quasi-improvised opinions. .

For this reason, María Teresa Miras agreed to be part of the Scientific Commission of Searching for Answers.

And in a more than busy life, he found time, together with all the members of this Commission, to make sure that this ‘marriage’ between science and journalism was able to remain faithful and that its articles never betrayed the truths of science, nor ability to make them understandable that journalism brings them.

And for that reason, in Looking for Answers we want to pay him this last tribute full of gratitude and admiration for how much he taught us in each meeting.

And while your goodbye may not make headlines, the gap it leaves will be much more difficult to fill.

The Black Swan that will end our health: The last lesson of Professor Maria Teresa Miras

For centuries Europeans were certain that all swans were white. English scientists often used it as an example of absolute truth.

But his belief suffered a severe blow after discovering Australia. There were black swans there.

Since then it is known as “Black Swan” to an extremely rare and absolutely unpredictable event, but one that has a huge impact on our lives.

Pleural mesothelioma is a type of lung cancer that occurs as a result of exposure to asbestos. It is extraordinarily rare and often deadly. It could be considered a good example of a “Black Swan”.

Despite its danger, asbestos was often used in Franco’s Spain. Thousands of buildings, ships or subway and rail cars contained asbestos in large quantities (for example the famous Uralita plates were made of asbestos-cement). Even many of the pipes that carried the supply water to the cities were made of asbestos-cement. Even today there are thousands of kilometers of these pipes in service in many cities in Spain.

The problem is that pleural mesothelioma appears many years after we are exposed to asbestos (even 30 or 40 years later).

Between the fact that there was (and still is) so much asbestos in the environment and the long delay in which its effects are manifested, it is almost impossible to find out when the exposure to asbestos is received that will trigger the appearance of mesothelioma.

But mesothelioma will devastate our lives. It’s weird, it’s unpredictable, and it packs a punch. It is a Black Swan.

Yesterday Professor Maria Teresa Miras passed away due to mesothelioma.

A good woman, who knew how to succeed

Professor Miras, Pharmacist, Professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine of the Complutense University of Madrid, was a magnificent researcher in neuro-chemistry with a professional career full of successes, awards and recognitions.

She often broke the glass ceiling that unfairly limits the professional recognition of women. In fact, she was the first woman to preside over a Royal Academy in Spain. For two terms, the maximum regulation, he presided over the Royal National Academy of Pharmacy (between January 2007 and December 2012).

Without a doubt, Maria Teresa was an extremely competent woman. A woman who knew how to succeed. But she would not want me to mention her enormous professional successes here, because Maria Teresa was above all a good woman who excelled in taking care of little things.

Until the disease prevented him, he continued giving biochemistry classes to first-year students. He believed that vocations were forged at that time. He encouraged Ph.D. students early in their careers by telling them to always enjoy the pleasure of thinking.

Even in circumstances as difficult as the opposition courts (when it is necessary to decide to whom a place is granted and there are several candidates who deserve it more than enough) Maria Teresa stood out for her humanity.

I remember once when she presided over a court that had to grant a place in the CSIC. There was only one place, but several good candidates. I acted as secretary and when Maria Teresa finished deliberating, she told me: «Warn those who have not removed the square. We are going to explain to them what we based our decision on.

In the Thesis courts she had excellent words of encouragement for the doctoral students, convinced that they were mostly very talented people who decided to dedicate themselves to research embracing a difficult, ungrateful, insecure and poorly paid professional career (when their alternatives in the world business were often infinitely better). Maria Teresa persuaded them to enjoy the “pleasure of thinking,” the only consolation that a scientific career could bring them.

The “goodness of intelligence”

Maria Teresa was also convinced of what she called the “goodness of intelligence”. He believed that those endowed with the gift of intelligence had a greater moral obligation to exercise kindness.

Another of his maxims was “dedicate time.” She always had it for those of us who often went to see her for advice.

Maria Teresa was a wise woman when it came to dealing with her black swan. He knew what life and death were. “Life is an extremely improbable moment between not existing.” He faced his circumstances with a fortitude that would astonish a stoic. He even knew how to find occasions to enjoy such atrocious moments.

Maria Teresa recently had to face another Black Swan. Suso Pintor, his most competent and endearing disciple, whom he loved like a son and in whom he had trusted for much of the future, suffered from pancreatic cancer that ended his life in a short time.

The last lesson Maria Teresa taught us is that the essence of life is chance and unpredictability. Whether we like it or not, we have no choice but to accept it.

Maria Teresa taught. And many of us learned.

Without a doubt, the life of María Teresa can be summarized in that the world was a much better place after she passed through it.

Can you say more?