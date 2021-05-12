the first woman to head the Washington Post

Sally Buzbee broke the glass roof in the Washington Post.

For the first time in 114 years since its foundation, the Post will have a woman at the helm of the executive direction.

Who is Sally Buzbee?

The journalist who will lead the writing at the Washington Post comes from the international news agency Associated Press (AP).

In AP, Sally Buzbee served as executive editor and vice president since the beginning of 2017.

In this position, the journalist was in charge of the coordination and global news production Worldwide.

In his charge they were almost 250 newsrooms around the world that feed with informative cables to more than 15,000 thousand media.

Sally Buzbee of the Associated Press named executive editor of The Washington Post, the first woman to lead the newsroom https://t.co/ZbmtLTpKeU – The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 11, 2021

break the crystal cealing

The former executive editor of AP will be the first womanr in the 114-year history of the Washington Post to lead its newsroom.

He will assume the position from June 1 next, to occupy the place that Martin baron he held for eight years, until he retired last February.

“It is exciting to join this organization at a time of growth and innovationBuzbee said after his appointment.

Although the American newspaper has had great female journalists, none broke the glass ceiling to occupy an executive management position.

The general management of the Washington Post was historically occupied by men, some with indelible marks at the front of the newspaper.

Among these stands out the name of Ben bradlee, who ran the Post during coverage of the Watergate scandal in the 1970s.

Another recent case that accompanies the appointment of Sally Buzbee is that of Alessandra galloni, named Reuters editor-in-chief, the first in the news agency’s 170-year history.

The challenges of the Post

The arrival of Buzbee opens new challenges for the Washington Post that aim to consolidate a “brave” journalism that spreads in the United States and other regions of the world.

Currently, the American newspaper maintains newsrooms in 26 countries and announced the opening of offices in Bogotá, Colombia, and Sydney, Australia.

(With information from Reuters and AFP)