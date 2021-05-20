the first will open in New York this summer

Google announces that it will open its first physical store in New York. The Chelsea neighborhood, where they also have large offices, is the one chosen by the company to open its physical store that, in the Apple Store style, will sell hardware products such as Pixel mobiles, Nest products, Fitbit, Pixelbooks and other manufactured products. by Google.

The Google store will open this summer of 2021 and customers will be able to visit it to purchase the devices directly or use the location as a collection point for the products ordered through its online store.

A Google Store that arrives at a turbulent time for physical commerce

In the past Google has experimented with small points of sale in commercial areasBut today’s announcement marks the beginning of a new strategy, with the opening of a much more ambitious store. In 2018 the opening of its first physical store in Chicago was rumored, but ultimately it did not take place.

“Visitors will be able to experience how our products and services work together in a variety of immersive ways,” explains the company. In the store you can also receive the expert support to correct problems or technical service to fix for example the broken screen of a Pixel.

The decision to open a store comes at a troubled time for physical commerce. Google explains that they have taken the Covid-19 into account and will force the use of masks, physical space and hand hygiene to enter. The number of people will also be limited.

Google has not confirmed its plans to launch new physical stores. For the moment “they will listen to customer comments to continue exploring and experimenting with the possibilities of a physical commercial space”

