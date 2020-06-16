Miquel Valls celebrates this summer six years linked to ‘The Ana Rosa program’. In that time he has lent himself to everything both on and off the set, although it is on the street where you feel most comfortable. And that many times has not been easy to do your job. He suffered assaults during the protests in Barcelona over the trial of the procés and it was right there, while covering the trial of Janet Jumillas, when the coronavirus crisis broke out.

Since then, three months confined without a return to Madrid, accompanied only by the camera operator and living, in the front line, the ravages of a pandemic that more than 27,000 victims have been claimed in our country. In his interview with FormulaTV, Valls describes how street reporting has changed with the protection measures implied by the presence of the covid-19 and, above all, highlights the work of the health workers, the « true heroes » of this harsh crossing.

Miquel Valls, reporter for ‘The Ana Rosa program’

Laminated micros, masks … How is the daily life of a reporter, at street level, during the coronavirus pandemic? What precautions do you keep when dealing with testimonials?

Street reporting has completely changed. Now it requires much more preparation and you have to take all possible precautions for everyone’s safety. For the past three months I have worked with the same camera. I went to Barcelona to cover one of the most important current trials of the year and suddenly I was confined there without returning to Madrid. I have only had contact with the same camera operator. Every day we disinfect the micros and put a plastic protection that we change after each interview. We always use masks and gloves. We keep the safety distances even though it seems that, sometimes, by the camera shot we are closer but I always reach out as much as I can. Security measures make you have to focus more on the speech or the rhythm of the live show.

The first few weeks I experienced constant paranoia. I was more afraid of what could happen to my family or my environment

What difficulties have you encountered in recent months? Last week we saw José Antonio León, a reporter for Sálvame, outraged and in tears because people were getting too close during their connection. Have you been afraid for your health? What precautions have you taken in your personal life when being so exposed day by day?

The first few weeks I experienced constant paranoia. It affected my sleep and I suffered anxiety. Every time the figures were updated, I had to remove my return because I was unable to continue listening. Seeing the empty streets, the field hospitals, the army deployed on the streets … Nothing compared to what the health workers have fought, of course. They are the true heroes of the pandemic. They, Covid victims and family members deserve all my understanding and respect. I was more afraid of what might happen to my family or my environment. I lost a very close person at 36 years old. I am quite organized in my life and like the rest of the Spanish I have taken the possible precautions.

Valls, stuck to the present during the covid-19 crisis

What testimony or report has impacted you the most during this pandemic? How has the contact with the toilets been? Do you think people are aware of the importance of their work?

One of the ones that moved me the most was Antonio. A nurse who worked in the mornings at the Hospital de Sant Pau and in the afternoons volunteered in the main residences in the country. When he was in the nursing homes, he dedicated himself to shaking hands with the sick and listening to their last words before dying. His latest stories, those of a whole generation that we have unfortunately lost. I have no words of thanks for the health workers who, after the hard working hours, were dedicated to attending the media to tell their experiences or denounce the situations they were experiencing. I hope that people will remember for a long time everything that they have worked for. My admiration and respect always.

We are not heroes or example of anything, we are simply mere transmitters of stories

As in the case of toilets, is the most comforting part of your job the support and encouragement of people during coverage? Do those gestures of affection reach you? How do they live?

I have received many displays of affection that I appreciate. Every day when I got home I used to read all the messages of love and the work of journalists has also been applauded on the street. We are not heroes or example of anything, we are simply mere transmitters of stories, experiences and information.

On the other hand, there are anecdotes like that of Paqui, the woman who rebuked you « for getting too close » to the bus in Barceloneta. Fear or respect for the situation is understandable, right?

Of course I understand Paqui. Before this connection I walked with her for 20 minutes. It was the first day that she went out and with all the reason in the world the woman wanted to take all precautions. We started walking during the live show, my arm was away but she felt that the microphone was too close and she said it. I applaud the people who say what they think at every moment, of course they do. My answer was « don’t worry » because he knew the security measures we had taken before. Then we kept walking and he even asked me for the phone number for the good treatment he received. Anyway, you have to learn from mistakes and it costs me little to ask for forgiveness or to thank.

Ana Rosa brings out my most rational and emotional part, Joaquín my rogue side

What does it mean to work with Ana Rosa Quintana and Joaquín Prat? How was your signing for Telecinco in 2015 and what balance do you make of these five years?

There are times when I feel like the adolescent and bearded boy already in the pairing. Ana brings out my most rational and emotional part. Joaquín my rogue side. There is an excellent relationship with the two and a chemistry that crosses the screen. It is not sought, agreed or worked. This has been the case from the first day. I know when they have a good day and they when I have a dog day. In the summer I will be six years old with them. It seems like an eternity to me. I only wanted to stay three months in Madrid and I stayed here. On the show I have done everything, on and off the set. The balance is positive.

You have worked in Los 40 Principales, Cadena SER … Do you ever miss the « tranquility » of musical programs and cultural magazines?

Much the truth. Each season is more intense. The last years have been complicated: the independence process, the sentence of the procés, the coronavirus, elections and all the current events from day to day. I would love to do more things, of course, and to organize my life a little more. I really like music and I am a born cultural lover. I want to tell and listen to happy stories and bring out my rogue side. I am open to everything that can excite me.

Valls was sprayed with pepper spray in La Jonquera

Last year your image went viral after being hit by the pepper spray released by the French police to dissolve the concentration in La Jonquera. How do you remember that episode?

Unpleasant, really. It was all very fast. I thought it didn’t even make the connection. We drove four hours to France, we managed to park, we climbed a small mountain to find the highway, we quickly climbed the camera signal and just at the first sentence of the start I began to notice that I was having trouble breathing. I couldn’t speak and my eyes were watering. That day I told my director that I did not feel safe to continue.

In a live show, when you narrate what you see, you cannot manipulate or plot anything

Another of your connections in the protests of the process was altered by the screams of the protesters. As a Catalan and a former TV3 worker, do you understand the cries of the « manipulative Spanish press »? And who, on the contrary, criticize the alleged indoctrination of Catalan public television?

I applaud freedom of expression as long as it does not impede that of the person next to you. In a live show when you narrate what you see you cannot manipulate or plot anything because the viewer is smarter than all of us and his eyes see if what you are telling is true or not. You have to be honest with yourself and with the people who follow you. I like to introduce the information with questions so that the viewer himself can search for his answers or conclusions. I have never understood the screams but I have endured and respected them. I have worked for years in news programs and programs on TV3. I entered when I was 22 years old. I did not suffer any censorship or indoctrination. I worked with wonderful professionals and I was as free as I am now.