the first week with big premieres is a success

A quiet place 2 did it. By Sunday, it had accumulated in the US local market about $ 48 million on 3,726 screens. Quite a record after the rigors of the pandemic. For its part, the new success of Disney +, Cruella reached 26.5 million in its first weekend on 3,892 screens. Both figures constitute a considerable milestone for movie premieres.. Especially considering that neither of them are screen shows or blockbusters in the classic sense of the term.

This was a great risk for Paramount and Disney. Krasinski’s film is an experimental exercise in horror, as well as a sequel to a hit released two years ago. Cruella is the umpteenth Disney live action when most of which have had a mixed reception. Both have modest budgets and are not aimed at mainstream audiences.

In the case of Cruella from Disney +, she also has to deal with a simultaneous streaming premiere. The effect of the latter alternative is still not entirely clear. So for both productions, it was a leap into the void. And for the industry in a way to understand what happened with the projections in cinemas after the pandemic.

The triumph at the box office of both productions surprised and forced much of the film world to rethink their options. After almost a year of announcing the death of traditional cinema, the good performance at the box office of both productions is a sign. One that shows that the public reacts unpredictably to long experience in lockdown.

Money, money, always money for movie premieres

What happened at the box office last weekend indicates at least a couple of interesting circumstances. The first, that the recovery of the industry is faster than expected. The other that it is likely that the forecasts that traditional cinema had died have been much more exaggerated.

This week, apparently the first big slope of the American box office, it seemed to have overcome a complex challenge. And it was to show that pure entertainment blockbusters like Godzilla vs. Kong and Mortal Kombat have a chance to succeed. As if that weren’t enough, that studies can analyze costs and investment scenarios.

Until now, the vast majority of movie premieres had risked of losses. Profiting during the pandemic was still a stumbling block that had proved insurmountable. After all, there was no conclusive experience about it. The confusing situation of Mulan to the disappointing figure of Tenet only indicated that the cinema was not able to recover.

Later, and almost a year later after the industry hiatus, Godzilla vs. King Kong became an attractive spectacle for the public. The same as Demon Slayer and Mortal Kombat.

And now, the future: the new post-pandemic cinema?

The triumph of films like A Quiet Place 2 astonished analysts with its significance. Not only did it make $ 100 million at the box office for the first time since the pandemic began, but it also showed clear signs of recovery.

The film defied the expectations of venture companies who announced that traditional cinema would not recover immediately. Or never. And indeed, it created a precedent. Until now, small or not particularly relevant movie premieres ended up streaming.

But Krasinski’s film not only attracted a good amount of audience to room, but finally opened the possibility of recovering the investment. Something that until now seemed unthinkable.

As much or more interesting is what happened with Cruella. The movie premiered simultaneously on Disney plus and he didn’t have it all with him. That’s despite the arduous promotional campaign and having an all-star cast. But Disney had had trouble for a movie’s target audience that was on gray ground.

It was not the classic Live Action as Beauty and the Beast had been, and it was not a reinvention in the style of Maleficent. Actually, it was a standalone prequel, strange and extravagant airs with two Oscar winners at the helm. It was not for children, but certainly not for a more adult audience.

But the film surprised and became the great comment on social networks over the weekend. Emma Stone, with black and white hair in the style of the great cartoon villain, wowed the audience. As much as to stimulate the visit to the cinema. For its part, A Quiet Place 2 received praise and favorable criticism that reinforced the phenomenon of its triumph.

By Sunday night, both films had become the real demonstration that traditional theater still has a lot to say.

