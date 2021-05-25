The first unmasked of ‘Mask Singer’ has been La Toya Jackson

When detectives were targeting Natalie Portman or Jane Fonda, in the networks the users were very skeptical. And, it seemed impossible for someone so iconic and distant to attend the premiere of Mask Singer, which aired this Monday on Antena 3.

However, despite the fact that none of the detectives got the character right, they were not at all wrong with the guest’s fame, because turned out to be American La Toya Jackson, sister of the King of Pop, Michael Jackson.

At 64, the singer opted for Lovefool from The Cardigans in an English that left the detectives without doubts: They were before the first contestant who did not speak Spanish. So it was. She came to the program characterized as Menina, one of the characters in Velázquez’s most famous work. Although the costume designers were very faithful to the painting in the materials of their clothes, the face had features that made it look like a cartoon.

Jackson was chosen to fight in the final challenge with the character of Angel, and finally she was selected to become the first unmasked of the edition, which has been a long wait after delaying its premiere for a week.

The bets for the person who was hiding behind Menina’s mask were: Natalie Portman (Javier Calvo), Sharon Stone (Javier Ambrossi), Jane Fonda and Andie MacDowell (for the newcomer Paz Vega) and Salma Hayek (José Mota). The artist assured that he had not told anyone about his participation in the contest, and that she was a big fan of both the format and Spain.

For the first time, the program showed the moments in which the contestants record the voices that are distorted in the videos of the tracks, a task in which he intervenes Carlos Martos, former member of Auryn.

He shared in a tweet what it had meant for him to work with someone of the stature of La Toya, highlighting that he is one of the people who has more fully entered his character, being excellent at acting.