The first units of the new IONIQ 5 Project 45 land in Norway

Hyudnai has kept his word. The first units of the new IONIQ 5 will be on European roads before summer starts, and several weeks ahead of schedule. Norway was the first European country to receive its share of the 3,000 available units of the special launch edition, the IONIQ 5 Project 45.

It is one of the most anticipated new electric cars. Its owners are counting the days to get behind the wheel of the first new generation battery model in the South Korean brand, the IONIQ 5 which has also launched the e-GMP platform. Hyundai celebrated the world premiere of the model with a special edition limited to 3,000 units for France, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Germany and Norway, the IONIQ 5 Project 45.

This last country in northern Europe has been the first of the five markets to receive the first 1,300 units. That is the figure that corresponds to 42% of the orders that have been received from this market, one of the most important in terms of electric car sales worldwide. The rest will gradually reach the other four countries, while the 12,700 Norwegian customers who had also booked the special unit, will have to settle for the conventional versions.

The new IONIQ 5 Project 45 arrives in Norway, the first deliveries in the coming weeks

The commercial launch of the new IONIQ 5 took place last May 3 in this country. Sources in the Norwegian division of the firm point to great success filling the order books. In this Scandinavian market, the IONIQ 5 is offered with a very complete equipment, the «Premium», and with only two possible options in the list: the 20-inch alloy wheels and the panoramic roof “Vision Roof”.

The range, for now is limited to the highest capacity battery – net, 72.6 kWh- having a maximum autonomy of up to 481 kilometers with rear propulsion and 460 kilometers with four-wheel drive. The first, equipped with a single rear electric motor and the second with two, adding one to the front axle. Customers will be able to choose between 160 and 225 kW of maximum power, equivalent to 218 and 306 hp, respectively.

The brand has confirmed that the first units available are the “Long Range”, and that later the “Standard Range” will arrive, equipped with the 58 kWh battery. At European level, Hyundai has confirmed the interest of 236,000 customers for the new IONIQ 5 since its announcement, which heralds the arrival of ships as large as the one that has landed in Norway, the “Morning Lady”, to other large European ports to satisfy customers.

One of the largest ships, arriving from South Korea to Norway with 1,300 units of the new IONIQ 5