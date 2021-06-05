The first units of the Aurus Senat leave the assembly line

The liberal economic model, although quite imperfect, it is one of the most fair and free. It is true that every time there are companies with greater power, but from time to time a little David emerges willing to destroy the odd Goliath. These rules of the game, economic and social, are accepted by all, or almost all, the countries of the world. However, there are a number of states in which, according to them, the communist economy is the ideal or the best.

Russia it is one of these countries that flies this socialist and communist flag. However, when he wants to, he skips the rules that he “sells” and goes to the capitalist “side.” The best example, in the automotive sector, is the Aurus Senat, a ultra premium saloon of which we have already spoken to you sometime. With it, the Kremlin wants to stand up to the two most important luxury firms in the world: Bentley Y Rolls Royce. Will it be capable of it?

The Aurus Senat is manufactured in Yelabuga, Sollers’ Russian facility

Until now we doubted it, and we continue to think in the same way, but they have taken another step to assault this part of the market. Is that the first units of the Aurus Senat are already rolling off the Yelabuga assembly line. The one in charge of its assembly is Sollers, one of the few manufacturers of cars, trucks and buses with capital and a Russian passport. However, its implementation in the market will be very slow …

As explained by those responsible for Aurus, the cadence of the Senat will be very limited. Apparently, the facilities of Sollers will manufacture between 200 and 300 units in the remainder of the year. At the moment they have not announced whether or not they have plans to increase it in the coming years. However, we believe that it will remain stable, especially if we take into account that its official sale price cheap, which is said very cheap, is not.

Taking a look at the firm’s website, we see that the price of the Senat starts at 18 million rubles. If we take into account that 1 Ruble is equivalent to 0.011 Euros, we would need about 201,781.08 Euros to get a unit. That is, if it passes the homologation process in the European Union and you dare to buy a model that, no matter how well it is made, will never in its life be up to the offspring that “stop” Rolls Royce and Bentley.

Serve as a consolation that it will be sold with a 4.4-liter V8 hybrid engine developed together with Porsche. In theory it offers 590 hp of power and acceleration from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in 6 seconds for the Senat S600. The Limousine L700 version covers this maneuver in three more seconds, this is 9 seconds. We will have to be aware of its impact, but it seems more than certain that it will not go very far, at least outside of its country.

Source – Aurus