The first two swords of Sacyr move their investment portfolios in the concessionaire

The two strong men from Sacyr in recent weeks they have made several movements with their investment portfolio on the concessionaire. On the one hand, the first vice president Demetrio Carceller has slightly strengthened their positions in the company. On the other, the president Manuel Manrique it has proceeded to a modest divestment.

These movements on Sacyr shares have been included in its latest investment notifications sent to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), to which both are bound in their capacity as directors of the company. Between the two have carried out up to 17 transactions so far in June.

The most active in terms of number of operations has been Carceller. Until 13 times she has gone shopping in the last three weeks. The first acquisitions were held on May 31, with which their execution was completed on June 2. The last notified by the employer to date took place on June 18.

All these transactions have occurred through Investments Las Parras de Castellote SL. It is one of the investment companies managed by the Carceller family and named after the town of Teruel where Demetrio Carceller Segura was born, grandfather of the current vice president of Sacyr.

In this buying streak, Carceller has been made with 183,756 shares of Sacyr at an average price of 2.14 euros per security, as can be inferred from the data sent to the supervisor through different forms. Total, the disbursement for this investment has reached 392,898.2 euros.

A figure that, however, is measured with respect to the employer’s assets and the volumes that are handled for a listed company that currently capitalizes 1,300 million euros.

Its most modest acquisition took place on June 10, when in one of the operations held that day it barely acquired 652 titles for which it paid the highest price in this entire streak: 2.22 euros per share. The largest purchase took place on the most recent June 18, when it was made with 94,500 titles for 2.13 euros each.

Meanwhile, President Manuel Manrique this time has notified the sale of 828,200 Sacyr shares. A higher volume, but executed in far fewer transactions: hardly four notified in one go to the CNMV. A package valued at 1.8 million euros, according to the documentation sent to the supervisor.

In this case, the also CEO of the concessionaire has indicated an average price of 2.18 euros per share. The documentation shows that the largest sale was for 335,000 titles at a unit price of 2.19 euros. A transaction that took place on June 15.

These sales have not occurred in a personal capacity either, but through society Cymofag SLU. However, these numbers remain small compared to the titles that Manrique himself has declared to receive as “partial liquidation of the Long-Term Incentive Plan 2018-2020”. For this concept reported the perception of 1,606 million Sacyr shares valued at 1.95 euros each.

Enter Covalis

Neither of the two executives has formally notified changes in their control over Sacyr after these operations due to their size. However, the company’s corporate website lists the capital that in one way or another is subject to the control of each of them.

The president is listed as owner of 1,535% of the concessionaire, while the vice president appears as the ultimate owner of 12.593% of the shares. This percentage is mainly attributed to the company Disa Corporación Petrolífera SA.

Along with these movements, in recent days there has been one more. The British Fund Covalis Capital has emerged as a relevant shareholder with 3.029% of the shares of the Spanish company. A position that the firm’s managers maintain unchanged since its announcement on June 17.