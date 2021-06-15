The first two B-21 bombers are almost complete

06/15/2021 at 10:19 AM CEST

The first two B-21 Raider bombers, which will eventually be able to carry nuclear and conventional weapons, are nearly complete mechanically, but will not yet fly until 2022. The United States Air Force (USAF) bomber program, designed to place a replacement for the B-1 Lancer and B-2 Spirit by the end of the 2020s, is on its way. That’s a rarity in the world of military hardware procurement. Even so, Congress is asking the service to speed up the program.

“Once we finish the design and deliver the first ones, we can adjust the production rates and maybe modify them that way, but we have to overcome engineering with solid discipline“Acting Air Force Procurement Executive Darlene Costello said during a House Armed session.

One of the main reasons the Air Force does not want to accelerate the B-21 program is that while the bombers are almost mechanically complete, the service has yet to solidify the overall design for the larger fleet. The service is concerned that speeding things up could introduce concurrency issues.