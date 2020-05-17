MIAMI— The National Hurricane Center (CNH) of the United States reported that a low-pressure system, located miles from the east-central coast of Florida, turned into a tropical depression this Saturday afternoon.

According to data published on the CNH page, the tropical depression could advance west of the Atlantic or east of the states of North Carolina and South Carolina on Monday.

Forecast models show that the storm will continue to move away from Florida.

In the Bahamas they were preparing this Saturday to face the rains and winds of this tropical depression.

This is a system outside the official Atlantic hurricane calendar, which begins on June 1 each year and ends on November 30.

The NHC plans a strengthening that would make it the first tropical storm of the season, to be named Arthur.

The depression is moving north-northeast and is expected to maintain that shift in the coming hours.

It is expected to move offshore, but parallel to the Florida coast tonight, and to move near or east of the North Carolina coast on Monday.

NHC forecasters expect the depression to produce heavy rains over the Bahamas, Florida and North Carolina in the coming days.

The depression is 200 kilometers (125 miles) east of Melbourne, Florida and 810 kilometers (505 miles) south southwest of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, according to the NHC.

The system features maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour (35 miles) with higher gusts and is moving north northwest at 20 kilometers per hour (13 miles).

NHC issued a tropical storm warning for the North Carolina coast, from northern Surf City to Duck, including Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds.

The National Administration of Oceans and Atmosphere of the United States (NOAA) has scheduled for next Thursday to announce in Miami its initial forecast for the 2020 season, which will be reviewed later.

However, other private organizations and universities have anticipated that it will be “above normal,” with 12 named storms being the regular, of which 6 become hurricanes, including three major ones.

Colorado State University (CSU) predicted last April that the season will be “above the annual average.”

That is with 16 named storms, 8 hurricanes and 4 of them major, among others, because the temperatures of the tropical and subtropical Atlantic are “hotter than the long-term average temperature.”

