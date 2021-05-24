The first trailer of the long-awaited Marvel movie arrives

Marvel finally releases the highly anticipated first trailer for Eternal, the new franchise within its cinematic universe. Based on the comics of the same name, they follow the adventures of a group of aliens known as the Celestials that have lived secretly on earth for more than 7,000 years, as a separate branch of the evolutionary process that created intelligent life. They must meet to defeat the Changing People or Deviants.

The Eternals They were created by Jack Kirby, and they made their first appearance in The Eternals # 1 in July 1976. They are immortal beings that do not age – and at least in the comics – it is extremely difficult to kill them, although not entirely impossible. They can levitate, manipulate matter at the atomic level, release devastating rays, and some telepathy. Zuras is capable of transforming into fire and the other Eternals enter it to form a collective organism called Unitemente.

The Eternals They are played by a group of top-tier actors, including Angelina Jolie as Thena, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Lia McHugh as Sprite and Don. Read as Gilgamesh.

They are joined by Kit Harrington as Dane Whitman, Gemma Chan as Sergi and Barry Keoghan as Druig. This is the first time we’ve seen the actors in their characters. The film is directed by Chloé Zhao, who directed Nomadland, which won an Oscar for best picture this year. The script is in charge of Kaz Firpo and Ryan Firpo, who directed the documentary Refuge.

Trailer of ‘Eternals’

If nothing changes the Marvel schedule, Eternal It opens in theaters on November 4, and perhaps on Disney Plus, although there are still no specific announcements about this modality, which will be the one with which we will see Black Widow.

Eternals and Black Widow make up the kick-off to Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and will be the two most important premieres of the franchise that land in theaters after the pandemic. Along the way, both WandaVision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier have been Marvel’s two highlights on Disney Plus. Two great premieres in serial format, and exclusive for streaming, which will be joined by Loki in the coming weeks.

