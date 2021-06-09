the first trailer is a spectacle full of chaos

DICE and Electronic Arts delivered on their promise. After months of leaks and rumors, the Swedish studio finally unveiled the next installment in the Battlefield saga. His name is Battlefield 2042 and, as you surely intuit, it will take us to a modern / futuristic conflict after exploring the First and Second World War. The game will be available next October 22 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC.

Battlefield 2042 is set in a hypothetical Third World war in which the United States and Russia are the main powers in conflict. The title will offer weapons, tools and vehicles that already exist today. Of course, there will also be space for technologies that are still in the development phase. True to the frenzied advances that have always characterized the franchise, the first trailer it is a spectacle of projectiles, explosions and destruction everywhere. You can see it below:

Unlike previous deliveries, Battlefield 2042 will not have campaign mode. Namely, will focus exclusively on multiplayer online, even after launch. And it is that, like other successful titles of today – or the same Battlefield v-, they will bet on the seasons and the Battle Pass. This means that they will be constant in offering new content for free to maintain interest in their community.

