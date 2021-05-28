The first trailer for Gossip Girl is here and includes the voice of Kristen Bell

“You have become so comfortable thinking that you are in control of your image, your actions, the narrative. But you forgot one thing. I can see you. And before I’m done I’ll make sure you see yourself tooKristen Bell says at the beginning of the video in a mocking tone.

We can also see that the series will feature many details that make us think of Generation Z immediately like him ring of light that one of the protagonists has connected to her phone, because in case you are a millennial that is the gadget you need to get the best selfies.

Sit down, get comfortable and hit ‘play’: