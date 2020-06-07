On June 4, 2020, more than 100 people, including the media and industry experts, had on-site access to the FinDreams battery factory, which produces the BYD Blade battery in the Chinese city of Chongqing. This is BYD’s first factory tour since the Blade battery was launched, on March 29, introducing its smart manufacturing technology.

Located in the Bishan district, the FinDreams factory is currently the only production base for the Blade battery. Much of the manufacturing equipment for this battery was developed by BYD. The plant has a total investment of 10 billion yuan (USD $ 1.4 billion), with an annual production capacity of 20 GWH.

The production environment is highly demanding. For example, it is required that within a space of one cubic meter, fine particles (particles of 5 microns, equivalent to 1/20 of the strand of a hair, which measures 100 microns), do not exceed 29, reaching the same standards used in the production of LCD screens.

The total humidity allowed in the plant is limited to less than 1% (the average daily atomic humidity is 60-80% in Chongqing), while the humidity during the main production process cannot exceed 0.05% of the average level. Furthermore, the temperature is kept constant at 25 ° Celsius.

The factory production system is highly accurate and fully automated.

According to the Deputy General Manager of FinDreams Battery, Sun HuajunThese demanding conditions are a “necessary basis” for the high safety standards of the Blade battery. “The pole piece of almost one meter in length can reach tolerances of ± 0.3 mm, and the precision and lamination speed of a single piece have an efficiency of 0.3s per sheet. This lamination element is the first of its kind in the world, while the lamination form and the equipment used in the process are a development made entirely by BYD and its cutting-edge solutions, technological aspects that are unparalleled, “he said.

In addition to laminations, ingredient mixing as well as coating, pressing, testing, and other processes in the production of Blade batteries have reached world-class standards. Whether it is high-precision sensors from the factory, the implementation of hundreds of robots, simulation systems and quality control systems that meet strict control standards, each production workshop, process, line, as well as the Information flow and intelligent level of control follow exceptionally high standards. They serve as the foundation for efficient and stable production, while forming the backbone of Blade battery quality.

The implementation of hundreds of robots developed by BYD forms the basis for efficient and stable Blade battery production.

Blade battery

The BYD Blade Battery is a single cell battery, with a length of 96 cm, width of 9 cm and height of 1.35 cm, which can be placed in a matrix and inserted into a battery as if it were a metallic sheet (hence its name). Compared to ternary lithium batteries and traditional lithium-iron-phosphate batteries, it has notable advantages in its high safety, long range and long durability.

This battery seeks to bring safety back to the fore, redirecting the low focus that the industry has given to this crucial aspect in the race to achieve greater battery autonomy. It has passed several tests under extreme conditions, such as being crushed, bent, or heated in an oven at 300 ° C and overloaded by 260%. None of these tests resulted in a fire or explosion.

Being subjected to “nail drilling”, one of the strictest safety tests in the industry, the Blade battery emits no smoke or fire and its surface temperature only reaches 30-60 ° C. Under the same conditions, A ternary lithium battery (NCM) exceeds 500 ° C and catches fire, while a conventional lithium-iron-phosphate (LiFePo) battery, while emitting no smoke or open flame, reaches dangerous temperatures of 200 to 400 ° C. This implies that EVs equipped with the Blade battery will be much less susceptible to fire, even when their batteries are severely damaged.

BYD’s Blade Battery Factory in Chongqing.

Due to its optimized structure, the volume utilization of the Blade battery is also more than 50% higher compared to previous products, with its autonomy reaching the same level as NCM lithium batteries.

In addition to solving the resistance problem, which was previously a limitation for the development of traditional LiFePo batteries, the Blade battery can be charged from 10% to 80% of its full capacity in 33 minutes, supporting the acceleration of the BYD Han EV model from 0 to 100 km / h in 3.9 seconds.

In addition, its accumulated mileage can reach 1.2 million km after 3,000 charge and discharge cycles. In summary, the Blade battery outperforms both NCM and LiFePo batteries in longevity, power and endurance metrics.

BYD Han EV.

The first BYD model to implement Blade batteries will be the Han EV, an electric sedan that will become the brand’s flagship and will launch this June. “The BYD Han EV is the first electric vehicle equipped with the Blade battery, which has a range of 605 km on a single charge,” he said. Li Yunfei, Assistant General Manager of BYD Auto Sales.