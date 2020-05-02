© elEconomista.es

The Anachronópete, a Spanish novel of 1887, pre-empted the popular Time Machine, HG Wells’s 1895 novel that established the paradigm of time travel in science fiction. In The Ministry of Time they wanted to recognize it with a small tribute.

And it is that before the popular HG Wells time machine (1895), author known for The War of the Worlds (which was brought to the big screen several times and that even Orson Wells played on the radio, causing a scandal in the society that is already media history) had been published in Spain El anacronópete, by Enrique Gaspar and Rimbau.

The Ministry of Time returns to La 1 on TVE on the 5th at 22:40 and on the HBO platform on the 6th and in the trailer for the series the time machine appears, based on that of that Spanish novel.

Lorca, Lope, Bécquer, Cervantes … And science too

In this way, the series, a mixture of science fiction and history, returns to wink at literature, as it already did with Federico García Lorca, Gustavo Adolfo Bécquer, Lope de Vega, Valle-Inclán, Heningway, Cervantes, las’ sinsombrero ‘of the Generation of ’27 (María Zambrano, Margarita Manso and Maruja Mallo, among other forgotten and eclipsed women), the alleged author of the mischievous El lazarillo de Tormes, and in the prequel to the fourth season of the series, Benito Pérez Galdós.

Furthermore, in terms of historical context, the new season will deal with the postwar period; a young king Felipe II; the Movida in times of Tierno Galván and there will also be winks to science, as a chapter starring Emilio Herrera. Likewise, Fernando VII, the “desired” monarch of “long live the chains”, will appear for the first time.

