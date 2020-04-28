In just 15 days and in one go, the spanish writerRoberto Domnguez Morogave rise to ‘The inmate ‘, the first thriller aboutisolation and coronavirusthat narrates the adventures of a computer scientist in his thirties distressed and on the verge ofparanoiain the context of thepandemicthat has paralyzed the world.

The novel tells the story ofJuan, a young man who lives with anguish the moments before social isolation andthe first week of confinementby the coronavirus in the center ofMadrid. The protagonist lives isolation inloneliness, with an ongoing relationship crisis,his family away and nobody in his apartment apart from a neighbor, his dog and some tourists with symptoms of being infected. With the development of the plot, the declaration of the state of alarm, the overexposure to the news and the cough that he hears through the wall, will lead him to aparanoiaof unpredictable consequences.

According to the publisherMaeva-who has just published the work indigital format– one of the derivations of the story isthe ignorance and mistrust that exists in cities regarding people who can live in the same building: “At the next door, anything may be happening without you noticing, because you no longer know your neighbors,” the author notes in a statement released by the label.

“I needed him to be nervous about the situation, whichthink that there is hidden information and that not enough is being done to prevent the spread. It does not necessarily mean that I think about it, I think it is early to ask for responsibilities for mismanagement, we will have time to analyze it thoroughly when the emergency is over, “says Domnguez Moro, who works at a literary agency.

Fragment

one

Wednesday March 11

The weather has been fantastic for a week. The sun has risen for the first time in three or four months, there is not a single cloud that dirties the sky, and even the contamination seems to have given a truce and there is no trace of the beret that usually covers our heads every year until well into spring. Until yesterday, a good part of Madrid left the salary on the terraces. Short sleeves, sunglasses, bustle in any corner of the center and groups of tourists with red faces enjoying what they had been promised that Spain was.

Today things have changed. Schools, universities, theaters and sports centers have closed. If we listen to the news, half the region prepares for panic. Newscasts spit shortage scenes in supermarkets, toilet paper flies off the shelves as if the epidemic were diarrhea, and those who least pack their bags to go to a less crowded place, to the coast or to town.

After China and South Korea, Milan and a half Italy have closed. They have been circulating for a few days those videos of the completely empty Duomo square and of the police patrolling the streets in silence and warning by megaphone to the 8 population that they remain in their houses. Like in a movie. In a catastrophe movie, of course, I’m a Legend type. Despite this, despite having seen the Chinese and the Italian example, we did not think that something similar would happen to us, until the contagion figures began to rise in an excessive way after the last weekend . What were dozens have become hundreds, and hundreds into thousands. The same as the death toll, which has stopped leaking to become an open tap port that threatens to flood the sink.

And by lavatory I mean the entire sanitary system.

For now, at least in the neighborhood, chaos and looting do not reign. It shows, if anything, some fear and confusion. There are a lot of people on the street, although those who are still walking try not to circulate very close to each other, they change the sidewalk, they jump if someone happens to do something like coughing or blowing their nose. In the super, some unspoken scenes. Everyone wears plastic gloves to catch the fruit, they have never seen it before. And while they are there, they leave them on until they reach the box, even later, as if that piece of plastic that has handled the apples that ten other people have touched is going to protect them.

A little boy with blond highlights and a face full of pimples seems to want to joke about it. He wanders around the area of ​​the fruit fingering, looks around to see if someone dedicates his share of attention and pouts. I get the impression that, as funny as he is and pretend to sneeze next to the zucchini, the security guard is going to kick him in the ass and notify the police. The poor man already has enough to be careful that in this noise the beers and deodorants do not disappear. 9 Because the place is full. The Chinese have been closed for two days and nobody knows where they have gone, nor is it known where they usually live. I think most of us thought they slept in their bazaars and in their food stores, and now that they have disappeared we realize that they have life and consciousness beyond their stores. And that perhaps they were the smartest.

I buy the basics: milk, eggs, meat, pasta, frozen things. I don’t think he will make any culinary boast these days, and it remains to be seen when Ana will return. Also cleaning products to leave the Santiago Bernabu untouched if necessary. I pass through the automatic cash register very carefully, without establishing any other contact than the machine and the contactless card.

I walk up Calle Atocha, enduring the interested gazes of the few taxi drivers who slowly descend to the station, with no other work than hauling tourists on their return flights. Whoever can walk to places does so, lest the previous one who has taken the taxi or the subway will hit them something. Just as I’m walking through the portal, my sister calls me:

What are you doing?

I was coming back from shopping.

At these hours?

It is half past four in the afternoon.

They gave us the afternoon off, what do you want me to do.

Lie. T with how screwed up you are sure you came back before work in case the toilet paper ran out.

You are half right. As soon as we have opened the telecommuting part, I have vanished as if my office chair is burned. He is only wrong about the paper: since I had already bought during the weekend, I have plenty at home.

I feel a hand on my back pulling me aside to pass. 10 An older couple looking like Swedes, Norwegians or something similar, dodge me and the two cloth bags that I have left on the floor to get to the elevator while answering the call:

The toilet paper did not, but some things had flown.

Like what

There were no yogurts left. Well, at least the cheap ones. I’ve had to buy them brand name. The elevator arrives and the lady gestures to me with the door open for me to pass. I say no with my head. Before closing the door, I see how the man coughs without any concealment. Brilliant. What was missing. What a bad feeling. Hey, I have the purchase on the portal floor. Do you mind if I call you in ten minutes, that I have time to go home?

Sure, I didn’t remember that you couldn’t do two things at once. Anyway, wait. I don’t think the world will end in the meantime. O s?

I love you too.

TO

I walk up. It is a thing that I have proposed a hundred times, but never do. However, something has stirred within me when I thought for a moment that the elevator could have been contaminated by that uncle’s cough. When I reached my apartment, panting as if I had run a marathon, I hit my neighbor face down. Literally. We collide body to body, more contact impossible. First the old man with the cough and now this. Just what my nerves need now that the virus begins to be everywhere. I catch my breath. We stand for a moment, she opens the elevator door and her pooch sniffs me as I twist to put some distance between the three of us.

Hello!

Hi, how are I saying, trying not to show my face in disgust. It seems that he is preparing to take out the dog, one with the appearance of a stray that Ana and I usually hear stamped out every time he opens the door, which is next to ours.

Of the purchase?

Yes, four things that I needed. These days I don’t think it will come out too much.

I have to give this one a spin. If not, he goes crazy.

I can imagine that. It would drive me crazy and I’m supposed to be a more evolved being. I laugh at my stupid comment. Well, I’m going to quarantine.

Are you infected ???

Nerd. He meant voluntary confinement or whatever you want to call it. So as not to spread the virus, you know.

Aaah. Ok, do not worry. For now I don’t take it too seriously. But come on, if you are going to strictly comply and you need something, you tell me. My name is Julia, by the way. He holds out his hand, but withdraws it at once since I have no intention of giving him mine.

Eeeh. Juan, I am Juan. Charmed.

The phone rings again. Pilar sister. Someday I have to keep it alone as Pilar, I don’t know another to confuse her with. I look at the screen, I make an effort to put it in my pocket, but Julia (a year and a half living door to door and we introduce ourselves now) enters the elevator and shakes her head.

Have you arrived yet?

I am entering. I have climbed the stairs. 12 tourists have taken the elevator from me.

And where were they going?

Well now that you say it, to my floor, because that is where the elevator was when I arrived. They will be on the Airbnb next door.

Go for sightseeing in Madrid. Poor

I call you now, I’m going to take out the purchase.

Our apartment and Julia’s, on the third floor, both of them outside, are one of the few with fixed tenants. A youth hostel occupies the entire first floor, in the second there is a huge old house, which has been closed for some time and where they have accumulated construction material during the winter. They will surely reform it shortly and divide it to make tiny apartments. From there up, everything is empty apartments that spend half the time, vacation rentals or dormers with the roof at a meter ten at its lowest point. For a wild price, Ana and I had been fortunate (me, in this case) to have a direct subway line to work, a two-square-meter balcony on a lifeless alley in front of a building under construction, and the station close enough to Ana to walk there when she had to move. An average of twice a month. Bilbao, Valencia, Barcelona. Work meetings, presentations.

Pharmaceutical marketing is what you have told me a lot of times. I imagine her right there reminding me of her suitcase in hand while I play Tetris with the large amount of things I have brought and the little space in the fridge. Half the world is thinking about how to save her life if this really gets difficult, and she and her bosses will be wondering how, and for how much money, they will sell the vaccine when it arrives. Because that is really what the Barcelona congress is about to be in right now. Prospects for drug trade in global contraction scenarios. An approach from practice, can be read perfectly in the first photo he has put on Instagram from there, in which he poses with his accreditation.

How to continue selling drugs while the world ends.

TO

I wash my hands. I sing happy birthday twice, as the English say it is necessary to do to calculate the time necessary for them to be clean. Well, I sing it three, rather, almost four in what I clarify. I grab a pair of disposable gloves and disinfect the phone with an alcohol swab, just in case, before I put it to my ear.

In the end, Pilar just calls to see how I’m doing. Nothing important. Mam, she, my aunts, all have been scared to see in the news that we are going (says it in the second person plural) to close schools. Madrid, that city where danger lurks around every corner. They don’t dare come to see me even once a year and anything that happens here seems like an invention of aliens, me among them. They ask how it occurs to us to prohibit cars from driving through the center, they accuse me that we take on the kings of the ride and they are even amazed that we are able to travel that long underground, with the claustrophobia that that gives. For me, who has been driving for years and I have not seen a ride since I became of age, the fact that from now on the children do not go early to go to class brings me without care. It is the least I am concerned about this matter.

I don’t care and I’m fine.

And that untimely purchase? He also had a damn way of using words out of context to educate himself. You will not think that the world will end in two weeks and that you can only survive by going into a bunker.

The damn virus has me with the fly behind my ear. If it was just a strong cold, a flu, it wouldn’t be getting so fat in Italy and there wouldn’t be people on the nerves with a few cases here.

You already know that there are ghosts anywhere.

Well, prevention is better. I would be collecting some things and protecting myself. Gloves, masks … It seems to me that we have no idea what is coming our way.

Gloves and masks! Majo, go paranoia. Not that we will be in China!

