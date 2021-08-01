The first third of the 24 Hours of Spa is drawn between shocks

The 24 Hours of Spa are unpredictableAlthough everyone who drives a GT3 in the Ardennes knows that the only certainty is that anything can happen. And to show the first third of the race of the 73rd edition of the event. Accident between favorites in the first hour with its pertinent neutralization, shower in the second, changes of leaders and more interruptions as night falls and the tip of the race does not stop changing. A scenario in which the Lamborghini # 63 of Mirko Bortolotti, Marco Mapelli and Andrea Caldarelli is at the forefront of the race with a narrow margin over the Audi # 32.

He started the race with the Mercedes # 88 in the lead, a condition that was maintained during the first 22 minutes. That’s how long it took for the first major event of the test to occur. Jack Aitken’s Lamborghini # 114, Kévin Estre’s Porsche # 21, Franck Perera’s Lamborghini # 163 -and Albert Costa- and Davide Rigon’s Ferrari # 71 were the protagonists of a multiple accident that forced to neutralize the race and transfer Aitken and Rigon to the reference hospital of the circuit. After the neutralization, almost without rest, a downpour rained on Spa to change the order of the race.

The Audi # 32 has taken advantage of every circumstance to climb from the bottom of the grid to second place.

Nico Müller took advantage of the rain to take the lead with the Audi # 37 ahead of Jota’s McLaren # 38 after overtaking his stop compared to the leading GT3s. In fact, the four cars leading the race stopped three laps after the Swiss, thus drawing a new career order. However, the neutralization caused by the Ferrari # 11 incident it left the # 37 Audi and the # 88 Mercedes with an unbalanced stopping pace by not entering the pits, which in the end resulted in an untimely pitlane pass and a large number of lost positions. The Lamborghini # 63 thus took the lead of the race.

The # 63 lead left the first phase of the race with some stabilityEven if behind there was an intense fight for second position between the McLaren # 38, the BMW # 35 and the Ferrari # 51. With everything, it was this last GT3 that surpassed the bar for the six-hour race in the lead after beating Lamborghini # 63 during the fifth hour of the race, maneuver that gave Alessandro Pier Guidi and his teammates Nicklas Nielsen and Côme Ledogar the 12 points at stake at this point in the test. For its part, the BMW # 35 managed to be third at this point in the race.

The Audi # 37 captained by Robin Frijns in the eighth hour of the race occupies the third position.

As the race headed towards midnight, Mirko Bortolotti’s # 63 Lamborghini took the lead again, partly benefited by some problems of direct rivals. In fact, the # 88 Mercedes received a penalty for a pit violation, which made him fall more than a minute and a half behind the leader. Meanwhile and almost without making noise, as throughout the entire race, the Audi # 32 of Dries Vanthoor, Kelvin Van der Linde and Charles Weerts managed to climb to second position. Something very remarkable if one takes into account that the Team WRT car started from the back of the grid due to not having valid time in qualifying.

While the difference between the Lamborghini # 63 and the Audi # 32 is 1.5 seconds, almost 10 seconds behind the Audi # 37 fell after leading the test taking advantage of the rain of the second hour of the race. For its part, the BMW # 34 occupies the fourth position, while the Aston Martin # 95 closes the leading group with the permission of a # 51 Ferrari that has not yet fully disengaged at this stage of the race. At least in comparison with Dani Juncadella’s Mercedes # 88 which has fallen to 1 minute and 32 seconds after the penalty.

Results of the 24 Hours of Spa 2021 after 8 hours of racing

P. Drivers Car No.Team Time 1st Bortolotti / Mapelli / Caldarelli

Lamborghini Huracán GT3

# 63Orange1 FFF

8 hours

2nd Vanthoor / Van der Linde / Weerts

Audi R8 LMS GT3

# 32Team WRT

+1,576

3rd Müller / Frijns / Lind

Audi R8 LMS GT3 # 37Team WRT + 10.1164º Van der Linde / Pittard / Wittmann

BMW M6 GT3

# 34Walkenhorst Motorsport

+ 14.7655ºThiim / Gunn / Sorensen

Aston Martin Vantage GT3

# 95Garage 59

+ 19.5266º Ledogar / Nielsen / Pier Guidi

Ferrari 488 GT3

# 51Iron Lynx

+ 37.6527º Marciello / Juncadella / Gounon

Mercedes-AMG GT3 # 88AKKA ASP

+1: 32.08º Bell / Wilkinson / Barnicoat

McLaren 720S GT3

# 38JOTA

+2: 10.99º Companc / Sánchez / Kujala / Breukers

Mercedes-AMG GT3

# 90Madpanda Motorsport

+2: 18,910º Winkelhock / Niederhauser / Haase

Audi R8 LMS GT3 # 25Saintéloc Racing

+2: 20.4