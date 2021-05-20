“The first thing for her is to become a chef”

The usual Thursday gathering of El hormiguero suffered two casualties this week, that of Tamara Falcó and that of Nuria Roca, who were absent from the Antena 3 program, which replaced them with the journalist María Dabán.

“Today I have to give a few explanations,” said Pablo Motos after concluding the interview by video call with his guest of the day, the reggaeton singer Daddy Yankee. “Tamara is not here today because the Le Cordon Bleu course does not allow it”.

And added that “Now for her the first thing is to become a chef, to see if the rabbit comes out well …”. After clarification, he went to Juan del Val, who explained the reason why Nuria Roca had not been able to go either to El hormiguero this Thursday.

Juan del Val, in ‘El hormiguero’ Carlos Lopez Alvarez / ATRESMEDIA

“You have the bad girl,” the presenter told his collaborator. “She has a little asthma and the doctors have decided to leave her hospitalized. Now it is a mess because an adult has to stay with her who has a negative PCR, “explained the writer.

“But once you come in, you can’t go out anymore, you can’t take turns. My oldest son was going to go, but it can’t be because there was no time for the PCR … Today she has gone and tomorrow I will go, what are we going to do … but it’s okay “, he clarified.

To take the place of the two social gatherings, Motos introduced his substitute: “Tonight María Dabán debuts, prestigious political commentator and scriptwriter of the program”. And the Valencian recalled that “the last time you appeared on the program was doing the chicken.”

María Dabán, in ‘El hormiguero’ Carlos Lopez Alvarez / ATRESMEDIA