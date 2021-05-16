The first tepid reactions to the film

‘Spiral: Saw‘the next one will come May 21th to Spanish screens, and this is how the main North American critics have received it. Recent horror movies to be very scared.

‘Saw’, the saga created by James wan Y Leigh whannell, find a mix of continuation and ‘reboot’ with ‘Spiral: Saw‘, which hits Spanish cinemas on May 21. This new installment follows a retired policeman (Samuel L. Jackson), his son Detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks (Chris rock) and fellow rookie William (Max minghella) as they investigate a series of grisly murders reminiscent of the heinous crimes that plagued the city in the past. Absorbed by the investigation, Zeke will end up becoming the epicenter of the macabre game of a mysterious assassin.

The film, directed by Darren lynn bousman, is a mix of gore thriller and social commentary on police corruption and racism. And this mixture has not convinced the majority of American critics, although many they also highlight the ability of production to stay true to the essence of the saga: lots of blood, severed limbs and games with death.

Benjamin Lee in The Guardian he gives it a star and writes:

“The movie’s emo aesthetic is as old-fashioned as the many stereotypes it lazily drags on and any hope that a new ‘fresh’ vision for the franchise is upon us is almost immediately dashed. It’s so cheap, misinterpreted and embarrassingly written. as the worst in the series and its flaws are much more apparent because those behind it seem to think they are creating something more refined than just another ‘Saw’ movie “

David ehrlich in Indiewire he also suspends the film, but leaves a few positive words:

“This is still a ‘Saw’ movie at heart, and while the label ‘torture porn’ may be unfairly reductive to a movie that has more in mind, the idea of ​​watching ‘Spiral’ for his ideas on justice Social is like watching a Bang Bus video to get their thoughts on responsible gas consumption. But if the basic feel of the franchise hasn’t changed (it’s still ugly and cheap and you’re not at all interested in being called “high horror “), the idea of ​​extrapolating Jigsaw’s trick to social issues is clever. At the very least, ‘Spiral’ is the first ‘Saw’ movie in a long time that might leave people open to the idea of ​​seeing another”

Owen gleiberman find one of lime and another of sand in Variety:

“‘Spiral’ takes an unexpected twist or two, but considering that its lead actor is black and that it is a thriller tied to the theme of police immorality, the film tackles that theme in a strangely atypical, almost strikingly generic way. What are deaths like? A man in a tub avoids being electrocuted by turning on a machine that rips out his fingers; a woman will drown in hot wax unless she leans back to cut her spinal cord. Yes, these are lessons! And no, the ‘Saw’ series hasn’t really changed. So depending on whether you’re a fan or not, eat … or throw up. ”

Lovia gyarkye, who admits that he has not seen any films in the ‘Saw’ saga, writes in The Hollywood Reporter:

“‘Spiral’ delivers when it comes to ‘gore’, if that’s your thing, and an appropriately stern aesthetic, but not much else. It’s a shame, because the themes of the story, from the irreformable nature of the police department to the cost of integrity in a space that values ​​power above all else, they couldn’t be more relevant. If the mission was, as Bousman suggested, to create a ‘Saw’ movie driven by hard-hitting narrative rather than gruesome torture. , it has not been completely fulfilled “

Ian Sandwell on Digital Spy he wondered why cut ties with the franchise’s past:

“The problem with ‘Spiral’ is that it wants to be a ‘Saw’ movie and also be different from a ‘Saw’ movie. This will be useful for newcomers, as’ Spiral’s connections to previous’ Saw ‘films Saw ‘are few and far between. Yes, the’ Saw ‘timeline is ridiculously complicated, but that’s arguably part of the charm. Without those concrete connections to’ Saw’s past, you wonder why they decided that ‘Spiral’ had no ties to previous movies. There’s nothing wrong with freshening things up, but when you stick to a familiar formula, ‘Spiral’ feels like a scam rather than a continuation. “

By last, Matt goldberg Collider does have positive words for this new film in the saga, and writes:

“And yet, as a criminal thriller mixed with ‘Saw’ stuff, I found ‘Spiral’ better than the original film, if only because it never claims to have an emotional core. ‘Spiral’ knows we’re in this for the thrill , so it rarely tries to be anything more than gory entertainment. With Rock throwing pranks and criminal thriller framing, there is no over-the-top melodrama here, and while the social commentary is so thin it doesn’t exist, at least it never overshadows the emotions. cheap that ‘Spiral’ offers. I let die-hard fans argue about where ‘Spiral’ ranks in the pantheon of ‘Saw’ movies, but for a guy who was enjoying the franchise on the go, I don’t mind this comeback. to the game”

