The tennis school run by Juan Carlos Ferrero in Villena it will be the venue, between June and the first week of July, of the first professional tournament in Spain after the crisis by COVID-19, with the participation of tennis players Alex de Minaur and Pablo Carreño, among other participants, and will be of a charitable nature.

05/28/2020 at 16:25

CEST

.

As reported by the Equelite school in a statement, the tournament will start in June, end the first week of July and all participants will donate their profits for humanitarian purposes.

The organization of the tournament, which will serve to celebrate the twenty-fifth anniversary of the school, reported the participation of the players Alex from Minaur, Joao Sousa or the Spanish Pablo Carreño, Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Davidovich and himself Juan Carlos Ferrero He was delighted to host the first tournament after the pandemic.

A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY

“The Academy was forced to cancel five weeks of international tournaments due to the pandemic, which included the most important junior international in Spain and an ATP Challenger. We wanted to celebrate our anniversary in a big way, with a month full of tournaments and exhibitions“he indicated.

“Now we have another opportunity with a professional tournament of the highest level and many other surprises that we are preparing & rdquor ;, said Ferrero in a statement provided by Equelite.

In addition, and as an aperitif of the tournament, a previous social championship and an exhibition match will be held with the presence of Roberto Bautista and himself Juan Carlos Ferrero, who stressed the importance that the tennis prize money “will be entirely donated to charitable associations and each player will decide which foundation to do it with the amount they win & rdquor ;.

.