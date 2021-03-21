the first technical specifications are published

In recent days, following the phases to complete the final implementation of Ethereum 2.0, the technical specifications were released that will allow the merging of both versions of this cryptocurrency network.

These new features would allow both version 1.0 of Ethereum, which works under the PoW (proof of work) consensus protocol, and version 2.0 that uses PoS (proof of stake) to work in parallel. This while completing the final migration to version 2.0, where the network would use only the PoS protocol.

These specifications, which so far can be considered as proposals, were uploaded to the official Ethereum repository on Github by the developer who identifies himself as Mikhail Kalinin (mkalinin). They are based on the execution proposals of the Beacon chain (ETH 2.0 PoS chain) posted by himself last November.

It should be noted that the code, belonging to the new specifications of the merger, has not yet been uploaded to the source code of Ethereum, by own request of mkalinin, while the corresponding tests are carried out.

The long way to go for ETH 2.0

On December 1, 2020, the genesis block was mined within the Beacon Chain, the Ethereum blockchain, which works under the proof of stake protocol, as reported by CriptoNoticias at the time. A long way to go since Vitalik Buterin made the first transition proposals from ETH 1.0 to 2.0 in 2019.

ETH 2.0 is currently in Phase 0. In this phase, the implementations that allow the merging of both networks begin to be carried out. This requires a considerable change, since this modification implies changing the execution mode in which Ethereum currently behaves.

In later phases, it is planned to complete the merger, which will take place gradually. As planned, being on Phase 2, the ETH 1.0 dApps will be compatible with the ETH 2.0 network.

Roadmap of the different phases to follow before completing the Ethereum 2.0 implementation. Source: Consensys.

The reason for this consensus change in Ethereum

Ethereum has suffered from a growing demand for use. The rise of dApps (decentralized applications) and the growing interest in DeFi (decentralized finance) has caused the network to suffer saturations that affect all users and applications that use Ethereum.

The change from PoW to PoS was born as a proposal to improve scalability and lighten the workload. This new council model would bring with it the Sharp Chains, which are subschains of the main Ethereum chain, these would also work with PoS and would have their own validator nodes. This would allow to lighten the load within the main chain, since, within the ETH 2.0 network model, each dApp could have its own Sharp Chain and this would avoid congestion in case the main network becomes saturated.

Of course, this is only a proposed model, which in practice seems to solve the current problem. However, the evolution of the development remains to be seen and the amount of delays in the launch of ETH 2.0 phase 0 must be taken into account.