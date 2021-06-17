The first teaser trailer for Titans season 3 will arrive today

Approaching the premiere of the third season from the series “Titans“, Which will arrive this coming August, HBO Max officially announces that the first teaser trailer for the series is about to drop. So much so that it is announced for today, although without a specific launch date.

The announcement has been made by the official account of the series on Twitter, in a fairly simple way, only with the succession of the words “Teaser, Trailer, Tomorrow”. You do not even get to see the logo of the series at any time. Given the time change, this teaser has arrived at 3 in the morning in Spanish time, but theoretically Throughout today, Thursday 17th, this teaser trailer would arrive.

This third season is scheduled to introduce Blackfire, Barbara Gordon, Tim Drake and the villain Scarecrow in an action that will take place in the city of Gotham. There is also a major change for Jason Todd, who like in the comics, will go from being Robin to being the antihero Red Hood. Also yesterday came the news that we would see him ally with Scarecrow seeking to overcome the events that occurred in the second season.

They do not know many more details about this new season, although we do know that the season will have a total of 13 episodes, whose titles have already been leaked.