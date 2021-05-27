The first Tasmanian devil pups are born in Australia after 3,000 years

Last year, more than two dozen Tasmanian devils were returned to the wilds of mainland Australia, and now, the good news of the first hatchlings born in this refuge, sets the hopes for the species in Australia.

The sanctuary, located in Barrington Tops, about 200 km north of Sydney, is designed to protect these animals from foxes and other rival species as well as other dangers such as fire, cars and disease.

Above all they have placed great emphasis on taking care of their health. Tasmanian devils have been ravaged in recent years by a deadly form of cancer called Devil’s Facial Tumor Disease (DFTD) that has reduced their numbers so dramatically that they are now considered endangered.