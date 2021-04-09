The first Superman comic is auctioned and is the most expensive in history

The comic that marks Superman’s first appearance in history went up for auction this week and became the most expensive ever.

If there is something that defines a collector, it is the sacrifice he makes in order to grow his treasure. This is the case of the lucky buyer of volume # 1 of Action Comics, first comic in which he appeared Superman. The item was auctioned for $ 3.25 million, the most expensive in history.

However, the difference with the one that until now had been the most expensive is not much, since it is another copy of the same edition, which was transferred for 3.2 million dollars in 2014. On that occasion the negotiation took place in Ebay.

For its part, this new transfer was made through the online auction house ComicConnect.com, which revealed some details of the historic sale.

The co-owner of the firm, Vincent Zurzolo, stated in this regard:

“This is an 83-year-old comic in almost pristine condition, and it’s a sight to behold. Not to mention that the issue launched the superhero genre that is such an important part of our culture. ” With this, the businessman attributed part of the justification of the price in antiquity, since it was a magazine from 1938. The state of conservation and the importance of the genre of heroes were two of the other reasons.

And it is that this phenomenon is increasing, or so Zurzolo decreed, who added the following:

“With all the collectibles on the rise, plus cryptocurrencies and NFTs minting new millionaires almost daily, we expect comic book prices to rise as they look for new places to deposit their money.”

In addition, it was reported that the comic had already been sold at least three times. The last time this happened was in 2018, when it was purchased for $ 2 million, leaving more than $ 1 million in profit for the seller of this historic Superman model.

The identity of the buyer has not yet been unveiled, but it was said that he is a person without much experience in buying comic strips.

Vincent Zurzolo, Co-Owner of ComicConnect.com, Holds the Most Expensive Superman Ever

The comic

This comic was perhaps the most important publication of Jerry siegel Y Joe shuster, for having introduced Superman for the first time. For many this is the most famous superhero in history.

The asset was traded so carefully because of that and also because of that publication there are only less than 100 copies. Of those, this was the best rated according to the quality of its current state, giving the owner a lot of freedom to offer it for a high amount.

This title shows a basic history of Clark Kent and his heroic alter ego, which was developed in 13 pages that revolutionized the industry.

This number produced it Detective comics, that later he would love the character so much that he would decide to remove him from the compilation of stories in one volume. In 1939 the individual story of Superman was published.

