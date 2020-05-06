May 6, 2020 | 1:20 pm

Editor’s Note: This text was first published on April 7.

The coronavirus pandemic that started in December in the Chinese city of Wuhan caused severe damage to the global sports calendar.

The majority of professional soccer leagues, the sport with the most followers in the world, have been detained since mid-March, as a measure to contain the spread of the disease.

According to the Deloitte agency, this sport generates around 500,000 million dollars a year, between distribution of broadcasting rights, box office sales, sponsorships and player sales.

Europe, where the world’s richest leagues and clubs are concentrated, is spearheading plans to resume competition, amid strong security measures such as the dispute of all matches behind closed doors.

Germany, Turkey, Serbia and Croatia in the lead

Germany got the political green light to resume its soccer league behind closed doors this month and its fans are preparing to watch their teams on television. Turkey, Serbia and Croatia are also moving towards that goal, with announcements of their return.

The coronavirus crisis forces all European championships to decide if they are looking for ways to return or to give up continuing the 2019-2020 campaign.

More than two months after the interruption, the German Bundesliga will be the first major league to return, complying with a series of strict protection measures.

The German government authorized the resumption behind closed doors from mid-May, despite the health risks and criticism received by figures from other sports, who see a comparative grievance.

Shortly before, Serbia and Turkey announced the resumption of the championship through their federations, respectively on May 30 and June 12. The return of the Croatian league was also announced for June 6.

Spain, England and Italy?

The Spanish championship contemplates a “return to competition in June”, as announced by the League, the body that manages the tournament.

The professional teams resume individual training this week and undergo COVID-19 screening tests, as the members of Real Madrid and Barcelona already did.

In England, the Premier League tries to carry out its Restart Project, thinking of being able to return on June 8, but behind closed doors.

In a meeting last Friday, the twenty elite clubs were informed of a plan that provided the 92 remaining matches to end the 2019-2020 season be played on neutral ground to limit displacement.

In Italy, the European country hardest hit by the pandemic, ‘Calcio’ star Cristiano Ronaldo arrived in Turin on Monday and players can resume training individually. However, nothing says for now that Series A is going to resume.

Mexico

Liga MX was suspended since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic, but LigaMx BBVA leaders found in technology a solution to this situation that has halted their activities.

The eLiga is a virtual tournament that will start next Friday that will replicate the current Clausura 2020 tournament, which will be held twice a week for 17 days and a league.

League players will play the games through PlayStation with FIFA 20.

“Like the highest competition in our country, there will be a general classification table to define the positions of each club. In the end there will be eight classified, taking into account that the tiebreaker is the issue of goals for and against, ”explains the press release.

So far, Mexican managers are studying a date for the return to training and competition.

