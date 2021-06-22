“The first stages are interesting for Valverde”

06/22/2021 at 7:50 PM CEST

.

Eusebio Unzue, director of Movistar, highlighted that the 108 edition of the Tour de France that begins on Saturday in Brest offers “two or three interesting stages for Alejandro Valverde”, who could even opt for the yellow jersey, while underlining the co-leadership of the Spanish Enric Mas and the Colombian Miguel Ángel “Supermán” López for the general.

“The Tour has an attractive start for Valverde, there are a couple of good stages for him. We know that it is a race marked by nerves at the beginning, and this year it will be. The early stages are attractive, dangerous. If Alejandro maintains the tone of the Dauphiné, he may be a candidate for a victory and even the yellow jersey. We go with a good team, to see what they let us aspire to, “he said.

During the presentation of the new Movistar Team kit, whose jersey Telefónica Tech is joining, Unzue made it clear that the team’s idea is for Valverde to finish the Tour de France, regardless of his Olympic aspirations, with the Tokyo road event one week after arrival in Paris.

“In principle, it was the year of his farewell, but at the Dauphiné he made us think that far from being 41 years old it seems that he is going to turn 30. That is his greatness. The Tour was not planned, but he wanted to go. I hope he can wear the yellow jersey, or defend it for a teammate. It will be the trump card for the Olympic team, but the idea is that the Tour ends, “said Unzue.

The head of the only Spanish team on the World Tour stressed that Valverde “has recovered the illusion to compete with the arrival of victories”, like the one obtained in the Dauphiné, which leaves in question the possibility that it will continue to be active. “At the moment everything is up in the air,” he said.

Of which there is no doubt is the idea of ​​sharing the leadership of the team between Mas and “Supermán” López. The arrival of the Colombian has made the Spanish team grow, according to its director.

“López raises the average level of the team, he is recovered from last year’s injury, he has had limited months to train, but he arrives in very good condition. Hopefully it will help Enric and vice versa, to share responsibilities between the two and be able to face the strength of some leaders. We arrived with the experienced team, this will help us to be at km 0 with the intention of doing important things, fighting for the podium or the highest in Paris “.

According to Unzué, there will be more rivals on the Tour apart from the Slovenians Tadej Pogacar and Primoz Roglic.

“New rivals always appear on the Tour. The trend is to share leadership, and we will seek the support between Mas and López. I hope both can save the first days and reach the Alps to make the first conclusions about ourselves and others. From there we will define our leadership, it will be decided by the race itself. “

Unzué made it clear that between the yellow jersey and the first place by team he prefers the individual title, but without diminishing the importance of the collective effort award.

“Without a doubt I prefer yellow, that’s what the 22 teams go to, but there are only a few trained. The race makes you aspire to one goal or another. If you don’t have options to yellow, you look for life in the best way. Paris does not go up many, and we have been the most regular team for years with that privilege. “

Movistar Team presented its new kit, in which, for the first time, it will have the presence of Telefónica Tech, (Telefónica’s digital business holding created in November 2019) as a collaborating brand.

This new alliance with Movistar Team joins the existing one in the technological field, where Telefónica Tech applies Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data and Artificial Intelligence technologies to improve the performance and competitiveness of the squad.