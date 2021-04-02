the first smart G-Shock with WearOS

The Casio GSW-H1000 is the first G-Shock smartwatch with Wear OS of Google. It is a wearable that joins the G-Squad Pro sports line with a shock-resistant structure, heart rate monitor, accelerometer, gyrometer, GPS and sensors to measure altitude and air pressure Thanks to its compatibility with mobile phones, it is able to receive calls.

The G-Shock GSW-H1000 It has several features that match its range, such as a reinforced aluminum and urethane case and an anti-corrosive titanium back cover.

The watch appears to be very solid and promises a water resistance of 200 meters, a characteristic that makes it one of the most resistant in that section.

Casio G-Shock GSW-H1000 Technical Specifications

CASIO G-Shock GSW-H1000Display Casio Pro-Trek dual LCD Dimensions65.6 x 56.3 x 19.5 mm Weight104 gConnectivityWiFi 802.11 b / g / n, BluetoothResistance Ruggedized aluminum and shock-resistant urethane case

Water resistant to 200 meters Operating system and compatibility Wear OS (Android)

Compatible with Android and iOS Sensors and more GPS, heart rate, calorie consumption, barometer, compass, altimeter, tides, moon phases, gyrometer, accelerometer, step counter Autonomy Up to 1.5 days in color mode

Up to a month in economy mode

Casio has confirmed that its new smartwatch will weigh 104 g, which leaves it above 70 g of other proposals in the same line. As for the dimensions, the firm has not provided details, but rumors indicate that they would be 65.6 x 56.3 x 19.5 mm.

In its essence it speaks of sport and adventure as it has a complete range of sensors such as GPS, gyro, compass and altitude and air pressure gauges. The Casio GSW-H1000 features a Dual Pro-Trek display, combining a 1.32-inch main TFT LCD with a standard one used to display basic data and save battery.

Battery life is estimated to be around a day and a half if you are using the color screen, and extends up to a month if you only use the standard screen. A full charge takes around three hours, according to Casio. However, the company does not provide details of autonomy with active training modes and GPS tracking.

A smartwatch designed for endurance and sports

The new Casio G-Shock GSW-H1000 has 15 sports activities compatible with GPS tracking and 24 indoor training profiles. In addition, it is capable of detecting repetitions and the lifted weight can be added manually. Casio wants to offer a good experience for road riders with calculations of distance, pace, altitude and gradient.

However, the rest of the athletes will also benefit from the Casio G-Shock GSW-H1000 since there are specific modes for surfing, sailing, kayaking and SUP, where tide charts and maps meet GPS data. All activities are synced with the G-Shock Move app.

Last but not least, it is about the Google’s first G-Shock watch with Wear OS, although the Japanese company has already been using this system in its Pro Tek Smart line. Casio has not provided details on the wearable’s processor, RAM, or internal storage.

The Casio G-Shock GSW-H1000 will be available in red, black and blue colors and will cost 500 pounds, around 590 euros or 690 dollars when it launches in May in the United Kingdom. At the moment the price and availability in other markets is unknown.

More on this topic